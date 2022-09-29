Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fall Yard Sales, benefits of holding a Fall sale. List of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Middletown, OH
What Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa Should Consider NextAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
Jurassic World Live tour set to hit Schottenstein Center this weekendThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Set to Play vs. BengalsAnthony DiMoroCincinnati, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
FOX Sports
Cowboys' winning formula; Baker Mayfield is broken; NFL's top 10 teams
As we near the quarter-mark of the season, coaches and executives are assessing their squads to determine how to best match their schemes with their personnel to enhance their chances of winning. Although a slow start does not immediately squash a team's playoff chances, there is a heightened sense of urgency with four games in the books. Teams are rounding into form, and we begin to see a little separation between the contenders and pretenders.
FOX Sports
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
FOX Sports
Broncos lose RB Javonte Williams to torn ACL
Broncos standout running back Javonte Williams is out for the year after tearing his right ACL in Denver’s 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, a person with knowledge of the medical results told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Monday ahead...
FOX Sports
Is Nathaniel Hackett on the hot seat with Broncos slow start? | THE HERD
Nathaniel Hackett continues to struggle this season. The Denver Broncos fell to AFC West rival Las Vegas Raiders 32-23 in Week 4 and fall to 2-2. Russell Wilson and company were held under 300 yards. Does this mean Hackett is officially on the hot seat? Colin Cowherd weighs in.
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal
FOX Sports
Should Dak Prescott freak out over his starting job with Cooper Rush's success? | What's Wright?
Cooper Rush has led the Dallas Cowboys to three straight wins and four of his own dating back to their Week 8 regular season win against the Minnesota Vikings last season. However, Dak Prescott is on track to return from thumb surgery as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams, putting the Cowboys in a difficult situation at the QB spot. Does this mean panic time for Dak with Rush's success? Watch as Nick Wright explains why Dak will return as the Cowboys' starting QB.
FOX Sports
Chiefs do about-face after Colts letdown in blowout of Bucs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One week after Kansas City could do little right in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs could seemingly do no wrong in a 41-31 blowout of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night. On offense, Mahomes conjured more improvisational...
FOX Sports
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa out vs. Jets
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion when he hit his head against the turf this past Thursday against Cincinnati, and on Monday, head coach Mike McDaniel said that Tagovailoa will miss Miami's Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets. Tagovailoa had a headache Thursday night and Friday...
FOX Sports
Browns again hurt themselves in painful road loss to Falcons
CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett's car crash triggered another week of distractions for the Browns, leading to a familiar frustrating finish on Sunday. They're their own worst enemy. Cleveland's inability to score in the red zone and a costly defensive breakdown — a problem in the first two games...
FOX Sports
Eagles stand strong as only undefeated team in NFL
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Take a look at all the players getting credit this season for the Philadelphia Eagles' undefeated start — from offensive standouts Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown to defensive stalwarts Darius Slay and Brandon Graham — and it's easy to see why running back Miles Sanders was overlooked.
FOX Sports
Falcons to rely on running game despite injury to Patterson
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are about to see how good their ground game is without Cordarrelle Patterson. A day after outrushing Cleveland in a 23-20 home victory, the Falcons (2-2) placed Patterson, their leading rusher, on injured reserve following minor knee surgery. He will miss at least the next four games.
FOX Sports
Jaguars' Lawrence on 5-turnover game: 'No one else to blame'
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence has never played like he did at Philadelphia on Sunday. Not in the NFL. Not in college. Not in high school. Not in a backyard pickup game. Not ever. Lawrence turned the ball over five times — four fumbles and an interception —...
FOX Sports
'This is exciting for the Giants' — Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis on Saquon Barkely's performance
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis react to the New York Giants victory over the Chicago Bears. They commented on Saquon Barkley's career-high in carries and his incredible performance. They can't wait to see what Brian Daboll does with Barkley in the rest of the season.
FOX Sports
Are Eagles clearly the best team in the league with a 4-0 start? | SPEAK
The Philadelphia Eagles came from behind to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars with a final score of 29-21 in Week 4. Jalen Hurts only threw for 204 yards and had an interception and rushing touchdown but it was enough to remain undefeated at 4-0. LeSean McCoy explains why his Eagles are the best team in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Alabama's Bryce Young day-to-day with shoulder sprain
Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Bryce Young is "day-to-day" with a sprained throwing shoulder. Saban said he didn’t have any substantive update Monday on the status of last season’s Heisman Trophy winner. The top-ranked Crimson Tide faces Texas A&M on Saturday night. "There’s no updates on Bryce,"...
FOX Sports
Should Harbaugh, Ravens have gone for it on fourth down vs. Bills?
If you were to ask a Ravens fan about their team's record, they'd likely tell you the squad should be 4-0. The flock — guided by its acrobatic QB Lamar Jackson — comfortably breezed past the two teams it's collected wins against through Week 4: the New York Jets and New England Patriots. And it dominated its other two affairs as well, against the Miami Dolphins and this past Sunday vs. Buffalo.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 5: How to bet Chargers-Browns, pick
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns in an NFL Week 5 AFC showdown. The Chargers are coming off a 34-24 win over the Texans in Week 4. The Browns, on the other hand, fell to the Falcons 23-20. Both squads enter this matchup at...
FOX Sports
Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, freak out or chill out? | What's Wright?
Nick discusses Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie QB Kenny Pickett's play in Week 4's loss to the New York Jets. He then looks to the Steelers Week 5 matchup vs. the Bills. Nick states " Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season, he could have a losing season locked up before we get to December."
FOX Sports
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
