Governor again suspends Georgia gas taxes into mid-November
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's governor is extending the suspension of the state's motor fuel tax through Nov. 11. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed an executive order extending the suspension for a fifth time, meaning the suspension will be in place through the Nov. 8 election when Kemp, a Republican, seeks another term against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
Winning numbers drawn in 'Daily 4' game
SACRAMENTO (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the California Lottery's "Daily 4" game were:. ¶ Ticket-holders with all four winning numbers in the order given win the top prize. Lesser amounts are also awarded to ticket-holders with other varying combinations of the winning numbers.
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
