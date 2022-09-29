Read full article on original website
The reality of legal weed in California: Huge illegal grows, violence, worker exploitation and deaths
At sunset from atop Haystack Butte, the desert floor below shimmers with a thousand lights. At this hour and distance, serene hues cloak the rugged enclave of Mount Shasta Vista, a tense collective of seasonal camps guarded by guns and dogs where the daily runs of water trucks are interrupted by police raids, armed robberies and, sometimes, death. So many hoop houses pack this valley near the Oregon border that last year it had the capacity to supply half of California’s entire legal cannabis market.
California wells run dry as drought depletes groundwater
FAIRMEAD, Calif. (AP) — As California's drought deepens, Elaine Moore’s family is running out of an increasingly precious resource: water. The Central Valley almond growers had two wells go dry this summer. Two of her adult children are now getting water from a new well the family drilled after the old one went dry last year. She’s even supplying water to a neighbor whose well dried up.
More controversy erupts in competitive California congressional race
Republican Rep. Michelle Steel is tapping into Vietnamese voters' distrust of communist regimes.
Bay Area Has Had 'Close To Normal' Precipitation Over The Last Year Compared To Most Of State
While much of the western U.S. continues to suffer from a punishing drought, the Bay Area was close to its normal total precipitation over the last year, state officials said Monday. According to data from the state's Department of Water Resources, the Bay Area received roughly 82 percent of its...
What scientists learned about a Bay Area fault that could unleash a magnitude 6.9 earthquake
A new study shines a light on a system of earthquake faults in the San Francisco Bay Area that most residents don't even know exists.
Republican tepid on Trump in Nevada gubernatorial debate
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada's Republican gubernatorial candidate, Joe Lombardo, sought in a debate on Sunday to distance himself from former President Donald Trump over his lies about the 2020 election, but said Trump's policies were better than those under the Biden administration, which he blames for inflation and rising interest rates.
Both candidates courting veterans in Nevada Senate race
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Common sense more than any campaign strategy dictated that Adam Laxalt not trumpet his own military service in Nevada’s sometimes-heated Republican Senate primary. After all, the ex-attorney general, who served as a Navy judge advocate general in Iraq, was running against retired Army Capt....
Hurricane Ian shakes SW Florida's faith but can't destroy it
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — In darkness and despair, there were flickers of light and hope, even for Jane Compton who lost her home and possessions to Hurricane Ian’s wrath. As the storm approached last week, she and her husband found sanctuary at their Baptist church, huddling with fellow parishioners through wind, rain and worry.
Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races
PHOENIX (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late John McCain’s...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
Central California family, including 8-month-old child, kidnapped, officials say
MERCED, Calif. —A Merced County family of four, including an 8-month-old child, was kidnapped on Monday, by a person the sheriff's office believes to be armed and dangerous. The Merced County Sheriff's Office said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in the south Merced area of the county.
This California trail has the most beautiful fall foliage I’ve ever seen
Head to the eastern Sierra for epic leaf-peeping on this underrated hike just outside Mammoth Lakes.
Man shot several times at California youth football game
ONTARIO, Calif. (AP) — A 34-year-old man was shot several times and seriously wounded at a youth football game Saturday morning in Southern California, police said. Ontario police said the man was targeted on a sidewalk between the playing field and parking lot at Colony High School. No one...
