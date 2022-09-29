Read full article on original website
Related
Voice of America
Latest Developments in Ukraine: Oct. 1
For full coverage of the crisis in Ukraine, visit Flashpoint Ukraine. The latest developments in Russia’s war on Ukraine. All times EDT. 10:30 a.m.: Russian troops have pulled out of the city of Lyman in eastern Ukraine, according to a statement from the Russia’s defense ministry. It said its troops were withdrawn after the “threat of encirclement.” Ukraine forces on Saturday surrounded and entered the eastern city, where Russia’s forces had more than 5,000 soldiers.
Voice of America
Turkey's Erdogan Renews Threat to Block NATO Bids by Sweden, Finland
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday renewed his threat to block the NATO bids of Sweden and Finland, saying he would not give his approval until the two Nordic countries kept promises he said were made to Ankara. "Until the promises made to our country are upheld, we will...
Voice of America
Australia Imposes More Sanctions on Russia Over Annexation of Ukrainian Regions
SYDNEY — Australia has hit Russia with a fresh round of sanctions over Moscow’s claimed annexation of four regions in Ukraine. Travel restrictions and financial penalties are being imposed on Russian-backed separatists and senior officials. Campaigners are urging Australia to supply more weapons to Ukraine. The new sanctions...
Voice of America
How Displaced Ukrainians in Poland Find Work While Benefiting Its Economy
Poland, far from being overwhelmed by the hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians seeking refuge from Russia’s invasion of their country, is seeing its economy grow, according to economists. The latest available figures from early August show about half of the working-age people who fled Ukraine for Poland are now...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Voice of America
Ukrainian Forces Continue Gains in Battle
Ukrainian forces have broken through Russian defenses in the important southern Kherson area. It is Ukraine’s biggest gain in the south of the country since the war began. Ukraine gave no official confirmation of the gains. But a Russian military spokesman admitted that a Ukrainian tank offensive had advanced along the Dnieper River's west bank and recaptured several villages along the way.
Voice of America
FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: What Kyiv Retaking Lyman Means
Why is retaking the city of Lyman important for Ukraine’s counteroffensives? Australia announced new sanctions against Russia after it annexed areas of Ukraine last week. Why those fleeing Russian mobilization orders, may not be safe in neighboring Belarus.
Voice of America
US Expected to Send Mobile Rocket Launchers to Ukraine in $625 Million Aid Package
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration's next security assistance package for Ukraine is expected to include four High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers, munitions, mines and mine-resistant vehicles, two sources briefed on the $625 million package told Reuters on Monday. The package, expected to be announced as soon as...
Voice of America
Protesters Attack French Embassy as Ousted President Signs Resignation
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — On Sunday afternoon and throughout last night, large groups of protesters took to the streets of Burkina Faso’s capital Ouagadougou, attacking the French embassy, burning tires and waving Russian flags. Chaos has descended on the city after a new military junta claimed power Friday but appears to lack full control of the country.
RELATED PEOPLE
Voice of America
Burkina Junta Chief Urges Putschists to 'Come to Their Senses'
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba on Saturday urged junior officers to "come to their senses" after they said they ousted him in a reported coup that sparked deep concern among foreign leaders. The officers on Friday said they had toppled Damiba, accusing him...
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
Voice of America
US Denies Link Between Iran's Release of Americans and Funds Held Abroad
Washington — The United States on Sunday rejected Iranian reports that Tehran's release of two detained Americans will lead to the unfreezing of Iranian funds abroad. Baquer Namazi, 85, was permitted to leave Iran for medical treatment abroad, and his son Siamak Namazi, 50, was released from detention in Tehran, the United Nations said on Saturday.
Voice of America
Ukraine Releases Video of Soldier Taking Down Sign from Lyman Station
Ukraine released video, October 1, 2022, of a soldier taking down a sign outside what it said showed a police station in Lyman. (Reuters)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voice of America
Students Protesting at Multiple Iranian Universities Amid Violent Security Clampdowns
Cairo — Protests were reported Saturday at more than half a dozen Iranian universities as government security forces scrambled to crack down, firing at protesters in the capital, Tehran. The protests followed violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the Baluchistan capital of Zahedan, in which at least 20 people were reportedly killed, including three security force members.
Voice of America
Foreign Influence Campaigns Ramp Up to Target US Voters
Washington — U.S. voting systems appear to be safe and secure ahead of next month’s midterm elections, according to senior U.S. officials who warn the more pressing danger could be efforts by countries like Russia and China to convince Americans otherwise. Just as in past elections, multiple state...
Voice of America
Protesters Rally Across Iran in Third Week of Unrest Over Woman's Death
Dubai — Protesters rallied across Iran and strikes were reported throughout the country's Kurdish region Saturday as demonstrations against the death of a woman in police custody entered their third week. The protests, sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old from Iranian Kurdistan, have spiraled into the...
Voice of America
Burkina Faso’s Traore: ‘The Fight We Are Engaged in Is Not About Power’
Burkina Faso’s new military leader, Captain Ibrahim Traore told VOA in an interview Saturday he is not looking for a confrontation with Burkinabe forces that might be supporting the ousted junta. “The fight we are engaged in is not about power,” he said. Military officers Friday claimed to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Voice of America
UN Raises Kabul Classroom Bombing Death Toll to 35 as Women Protest 'Genocide'
Kabul — The death toll of a suicide bombing on a Kabul classroom has risen to 35, the U.N. said Saturday, as Shiite Hazara women who bore the brunt of the attack staged a defiant protest against the "genocide" of their minority community. On Friday a suicide attacker blew...
Voice of America
Afghan Protests Continue Against School Attack as UN Raises Death Toll to 53
Islamabad — Female students in Afghanistan took to the streets for a third day in a row Monday to seek justice for victims of last week’s suicide bombing of an education center in Kabul, as the death toll continues to rise. The U.N. Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA)...
Voice of America
Burkinabes React to News of 2nd Coup in 8 Months
OUAGADOUGOU, BURKINA FASO — Soldiers took over Burkina Faso's state broadcaster Friday night to announce they had deposed President Paul Henri Damiba, after just eight months in power. In downtown Ouagadougou on Saturday afternoon, soldiers that helped bring about a military coup the night before lay prone behind cover...
Voice of America
Iran Riot Police Clash With Students Protesting Young Woman's Death
DUBAI — Iranian security forces clashed with students at a prominent university in Tehran on Sunday, social and state media reported, in the latest sign of a deadly clampdown on nationwide protests that were ignited by the death in custody of a young woman. The anti-government protests, which began...
Comments / 0