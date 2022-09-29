Read full article on original website
Related
So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?
If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Help keep Kid-N-Coats during KELOLAND winters
After you finish this article, go check your closets! Each year, the Kidz-N-Coats project in Sioux Falls collects donations to provide children-in-need with new coats, mittens, gloves, and hats. And in our current economy, this year the need is even greater. Teresa Blauwet is the Coordinator of Kidz-N-Coats in Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KELOLAND TV
Midwest Honor Flight group returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home this morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday. They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor. Some...
KELOLAND TV
Giliberto’s shooting; Midwest Honor Flight; Youth Woyuonihan Day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. Tribal elders, speakers...
KELOLAND TV
SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
KELOLAND TV
Purple ribbons raise domestic violence awareness
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department investigated 1,677 domestic violence cases last year. Advocates and law enforcement are raising awareness about domestic violence. On Monday, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed purple ribbon magnets on Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KELOLAND TV
Sunday Boredom Busters: October 2nd
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3. Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from...
WATCH: Mountain Lion Roaming Around Vermillion, South Dakota
There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
KELOLAND TV
Importance of mental health when healing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The effects of an illness can put a strain on your body and your mind. Olivia Anderson has been facing health challenges this past year and now she wants to use her story to highlight the importance of mental health when healing. When last we...
KELOLAND TV
Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KELOLAND TV
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
KELOLAND TV
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 1
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children. A 52 year old Aberdeen...
KELOLAND TV
Yankton welcomes World Archery Championship
YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week. The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400...
KELOLAND TV
Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
brookingsradio.com
Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings
A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
KELOLAND TV
1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
Comments / 0