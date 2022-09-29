ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brandon, SD

Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Help keep Kid-N-Coats during KELOLAND winters

After you finish this article, go check your closets! Each year, the Kidz-N-Coats project in Sioux Falls collects donations to provide children-in-need with new coats, mittens, gloves, and hats. And in our current economy, this year the need is even greater. Teresa Blauwet is the Coordinator of Kidz-N-Coats in Sioux...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man accused of chasing, throwing weapon at 9-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of chasing a 9-year-old boy and throwing a stun gun at the child’s head. Police say some kids noticed Larry Newholy, jumping on cars and yelling Saturday evening in central Sioux Falls. One of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls adds usable space to its downtown landscape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls’ newest “green” space is open for business. “Just a great gathering space for people to really connect downtown and enjoy what downtown has to offer,” Sioux Falls Parks & Rec Recreation Manager Jackie Nelson said. “Something very similar...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Midwest Honor Flight group returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of local veterans is back home this morning following their whirlwind trip to Washington, DC on Saturday. They were part of the latest mission of Midwest Honor Flight’s trip to the nation’s capital to visit memorials in their honor. Some...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SiouxperCon takes flight in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convention celebrating everything from comic books to cosplay to professional wrestling is underway in Sioux Falls. SiouxperCon took flight in 2016 as a destination for all things pop culture and fandom. “If you’re into Supernatural or you’re into Harry Potter or you’re into...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Purple ribbons raise domestic violence awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Police Department investigated 1,677 domestic violence cases last year. Advocates and law enforcement are raising awareness about domestic violence. On Monday, members of the Minnehaha County Family Violence Council placed purple ribbon magnets on Sioux Falls Police and Minnehaha County Sheriff...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: October 2nd

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The 18th Annual Swap Meet for Classic Cars, Trucks, Street Rods & Bikes will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside and outside the fairgrounds armory building. Admission is $3. Also at the fairgrounds, Benson’s Flea Market features vendors selling items from...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Hot 104.7

WATCH: Mountain Lion Roaming Around Vermillion, South Dakota

There is always something new when you're a police officer patrolling the streets. However, I don't think the police officers of the Vermillion Police Department ever thought they would come across a big cat early Friday morning. Around 4:15 AM on Friday morning, officers driving on patrol came close to...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

Importance of mental health when healing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) –The effects of an illness can put a strain on your body and your mind. Olivia Anderson has been facing health challenges this past year and now she wants to use her story to highlight the importance of mental health when healing. When last we...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Track the changing fall colors throughout South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may have noticed more leaves are starting to turn color around Sioux Falls. We’ve mainly seen yellows, but the reds and oranges are starting to pop. According to the South Dakota Parks Fall Foliage Tracker, the Sioux Falls area is seeing minimal to partial change in the orange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KX News

Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months.  “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
WORTHINGTON, MN
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A former child care worker is under arrest for 10 counts of sexual contact with children. A 52 year old Aberdeen...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Yankton welcomes World Archery Championship

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — The National Field Archery Association Foundation will host the World Archery Field Championships in Yankton this week. The competition will run Monday through Sunday at the NAA Easton Yankton Archery Center. The best archers in the world will be featured at the event. Nearly 400...
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Will Sioux Falls hit $2 billion in permit values?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city only needs $280 million to reach $2 billion in building permit values for the city of Sioux Falls. Will the city reach $2 billion by the end of the year?. “I don’t think we will hit $2 billion. I really don’t,” said...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Sioux Falls man arrested for aggravated assault in Brookings

A Sioux Falls man is facing a felony assault charge in Brookings after a Saturday afternoon incident. Detective Adam Smith says officers were called to the 500 block of 12th Street South after witnesses saw a man punch and choke another male. When police arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s neck.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hospitalized following Giliberto’s shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in southwest Sioux Falls that sent a man to the hospital. It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the Giliberto’s restaurant near 41st Street and Sertoma Avenue. Police at the scene say the suspected shooter...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

