myfox28columbus.com
Ohio Kroger workers to vote on latest contract offer this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — More details have been released regarding when the union representing thousands of Ohio Kroger workers will vote on the latest contract offer. A Kroger spokeswoman said the vote will take place Tuesday through Thursday. The latest offer includes larger wage hikes and bonuses. The union...
myfox28columbus.com
10 Ohio law enforcement agencies receive $12.3M to prevent, investigate violent crimes
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that 10 state law enforcement agencies will receive a total of $12.3 million to help prevent and investigate incidents of violent crime in their communities. Below are the agencies that will be receiving funding through the grant:. Cuyahoga...
myfox28columbus.com
Hurricane Ian damages Johnstown native's home; Task Force One searches for residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Floridians work to save their homes, first responders are searching for people impacted by Hurricane Ian. "It's undescribable to be honest with you," said Cory Butcher, who moved from Johnstown, Ohio to Punta Gorda, Florida in March of 2021. "We had about a 15-by-15 area overtop of our bedroom where the roof actually completely came off of it, and it ended up flooding our house. We sucked about 30 gallons of water out of our house."
myfox28columbus.com
Red Cross staff, volunteers from Central Ohio helping in Hurricane Ian response
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Volunteers from central and southern Ohio are answering the call to help those in Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian. The American Red Cross said there are currently 39 local staff members and volunteers in Florida and that number continues to grow each day. In the wake of the hurricane, the Red Cross said it has seen a spike in volunteer applications.
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus housing organization fighting against homelessness
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Homelessness is an increasing problem in Central Ohio and the numbers are continuing to rise. But a local housing organization is battling back to help families find a home. Community Housing Network CEO Samantha Shuler discusses how her housing organization is helping families combat homelessness...
myfox28columbus.com
New program introduces Girl Scouts to construction careers as Intel, developments move in
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Girl Scouts of Ohio's Heartland (GSOH) has created a new workforce development patch program that would help introduce girls to careers in construction. Young girls can earn a new patch by taking part in a program inspired by the children's book, The House She...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Sunshine returns to Central Ohio for a nice end to the weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Looks like a pretty nice ending to the weekend! The remnants of Ian will continue to push off to the east as high pressure settles over the area today. Interactive Radar | Weather Maps | View, Share Weather Photos. We'll see a return to some...
