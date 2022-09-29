ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

Greenville woman, passenger killed in crash with semi on state Route 49; Trucker arrested, jailed

By WHIO Staff
 4 days ago
CELINA, Mercer County — The 25-year-old driver of a semitrailer accused of causing a vehicle accident Thursday afternoon that killed a Greenville woman and her passenger is in jail on two counts of misdemeanor vehicular homicide with bond set at $250,000, Mercer County Sheriff Jeff Grey said.

Deputies were called to a crash at state Route 49 and Fox Road in Gibson Twp. about 1:35 p.m.

Karen Bucklew, 42, of Greenville, was driving a 2012 Ford Edge north on 49 when the semi driven by the 25-year-old, identified only as Anil, of Fresno, California, ran the stop sign at the intersection and hit was hit by Bucklew, according to the sheriff’s office investigation.

The semi, a 2022 Freightliner owned by Mithu Transport Inc. of Fresno, was headed east on Fox Road at the time of the accident.

Bucklew and her front-seat passenger, 24-year-old Tommy Yaqub, address not made available, died at the scene.

Anil was not injured, sheriff’s investigators said.

Sheriff’s deputies investigated the crash, then consulted with the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Anil was arrested and Celina Municipal Court Judge Kathryn Speelman set the bond. Anil now is awaiting a court hearing.

We will update this developing report as more information is released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Kris Deitsch
4d ago

hey. why do all these people get to drive a freaking semi and kill our legal citizens?

