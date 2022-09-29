Every Jefferson County judicial seat will be on the ballot this November. Every voter will vote for a judge in each division. Judges are nonpartisan elected officials which means voters cannot rely on party lines to cast their ballot. Instead, voters need a nonpartisan understanding of their candidates' qualifications and judicial philosophies. To help with this The Courier Journal along with community partners will host a Candidate Forum for Circuit Court, Court of Appeals and Kentucky Supreme...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO