Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally
So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
WTOV 9
Pro life advocates line Steubenville streets
Steubenville, OH — Steubenville streets were lined with many community members from various churches for the national Life Chain today. The Life Chain is an anti-abortion movement. Every year, several churches and local communities get their signs and stand on the streets to try and make an impact. This...
beavercountyradio.com
Aliquippa Mayor Announces He is Going to Washington, D.C. Today, That and More From City Council Meeting
(Aliquippa Mayor Walker at Wednesday Night’s City Council Meeting) Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at Wednesday night’s council work session that he is participating in a Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 29, 2022. at the White House. According to information the mayor received, he was asked to plan to share the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration. in the City of Aliquippa.
WTOV 9
Study illustrates Franciscan University's impact on Steubenville, region
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Franciscan University of Steubenville unveiled its economic impact study on Monday. University officials said they try to do this report every five years or so to gauge the progress of the university. "When I first heard the numbers, I was kind of overwhelmed just because of...
WTOV 9
Adena group gathering hurricane aid
ADENA, Ohio — Thousands of people experienced havoc last week when Hurricane Ian came through and devastated parts of Florida wiping out basic needs and belongings. A local group in Adena needs your help in assisting hurricane victims. “With the efforts of Briar Ridge Auto, we’re having Operation Adena...
WTOV 9
Is domestic violence a growing issue in Wheeling?
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last 12 months, the Wheeling Police Department has responded to two deaths related to domestic violence. That raises the question: Is it a growing issue in the area?. "Domestic violence is an issue nationwide, arguable worldwide," Det. Sgt. Rob Safreed of the Wheeling...
WTRF
FBI, Pittsburgh Police search former Buckhannon, West Virginia mayor’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirms it is conducting law enforcement activity in Buckhannon Friday morning, and 12 News crews saw FBI agents take items out of a Meade Street home that according to Upshur County tax records belongs to former Buckhannon mayor David McCauley.
WTOV 9
West Virginia Northern Community College mourns passing of its first president
West Virginia Northern Community College is mourning the passing of Dr. Daniel Crowder who died Friday, September 9, at the age of 95. Dr. Crowder played a pivotal role in the establishment of WVNCC, serving as the college’s first president from 1972-1985. Crowder was born on July 24, 1927...
Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County
Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
WTOV 9
Refocus Church brings back 'Socktober' in hopes to help the community
Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."
WTOV 9
Three facing drug charges in Wheeling
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Oz tells Pittsburgh press conference Fetterman should be more transparent in his Senate campaign
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz called for more transparency in the campaign, saying he is open to answering questions from the public and the press, and claimed that his opponent, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, is not. At a half-hour press conference at the Wyndham Hotel in Downtown...
Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose
Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
Fetterman, rallying in Pittsburgh, boasts about record fighting crime
John Fetterman, recently criticized by some Democrats for his lack of a campaign presence in Pennsylvania’s major cities, was all-in on Pittsburgh at a rainy public rally in the Strip District on Saturday as the race for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat draws nearer. After walking out to “Renegade,”...
WTOV 9
Tracking System taught at Brooke
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — Emergency services members in Brooke County went through a Project Lifesaver class. It uses radio frequencies to track entities in emergency situations. "This works off a radio frequency," Brooke County EMA Deputy Director Jeff Luck said. "As opposed to GPS, where trees and tall structures can get in the way. "
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher
HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
WFMJ.com
Louisiana man charged in Mahoning, Columbiana County human trafficking sweep indicted
A Louisiana man was indicted in Mahoning County on Thursday on charges relating to an attempt at sexual contact with a minor. Fifty-seven-year-old Mark Dupuis was indicted on one count of attempted unlawful sexual contact with a minor, one count of importuning and one count of possessing criminal tools. Dupuis...
Wheeling police arrest 3 after finding large number of illegal drugs
Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large number of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police say they executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street on Wheeling Island and 9 Suncrest Avenue in […]
First victim of child internet abduction speaks at John Marshall
GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) — This is the young girl who faced a trauma no one had ever seen before. Pittsburgh native Alicia Kozak was just 13 years old when an older man lured her outside her house and held her captive in Virginia. After her abuse was shown online, an informant led law enforcement […]
