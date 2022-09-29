ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steubenville, OH

Cleveland.com

Frank LaRose compromised his role as Ohio’s chief elections officer by attending Trump rally

So, Ohio’s Secretary of State, Frank LaRose, attends a political rally held by Donald Trump in Youngstown, even though LaRose oversees our state’s elections. As Trump continues to spread the “Big Lie” about the 2020 election, and continues to undermine voters’ confidence in election results, LaRose, in doing this, appears either oblivious to, or complicit in the damage Trump has caused. Are Ohio’s elections really safe in his hands?
WTOV 9

Pro life advocates line Steubenville streets

Steubenville, OH — Steubenville streets were lined with many community members from various churches for the national Life Chain today. The Life Chain is an anti-abortion movement. Every year, several churches and local communities get their signs and stand on the streets to try and make an impact. This...
beavercountyradio.com

Aliquippa Mayor Announces He is Going to Washington, D.C. Today, That and More From City Council Meeting

(Aliquippa Mayor Walker at Wednesday Night’s City Council Meeting) Story and Photo by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News. (Aliquippa, Pa.) Aliquippa Mayor Dwan B. Walker announced at Wednesday night’s council work session that he is participating in a Communities in Action: Building a Better Pennsylvania on Thursday, September 29, 2022. at the White House. According to information the mayor received, he was asked to plan to share the impact of the Biden-Harris Administration. in the City of Aliquippa.
WTOV 9

Adena group gathering hurricane aid

ADENA, Ohio — Thousands of people experienced havoc last week when Hurricane Ian came through and devastated parts of Florida wiping out basic needs and belongings. A local group in Adena needs your help in assisting hurricane victims. “With the efforts of Briar Ridge Auto, we’re having Operation Adena...
WTOV 9

Is domestic violence a growing issue in Wheeling?

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In the last 12 months, the Wheeling Police Department has responded to two deaths related to domestic violence. That raises the question: Is it a growing issue in the area?. "Domestic violence is an issue nationwide, arguable worldwide," Det. Sgt. Rob Safreed of the Wheeling...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio teen missing in Jefferson County

Officials in Jefferson County are looking for a missing teen. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are looking for 16-year-old Tristian Stewart. Officals say Stewart is/has:, 5’6 150 lbs brown hair brown eyes Stewart was allegedly last seen wearing a black leather jacket with black pants that has a white stripe on September 29 in Smithfield, […]
WTOV 9

Refocus Church brings back 'Socktober' in hopes to help the community

Follansbee, W.Va. — The Refocus Church in Follansbee needs your help this ‘Socktober’ getting donations for people in need for the upcoming winter. “One of the biggest needs that a lot of homeless shelters need is socks. It's more of an under-donated item," said Jason Cline. “One of the things we want to do at the church is community focused. So, we are looking at needs and this is a need that isn't filled a lot."
WTOV 9

Three facing drug charges in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling Police have arrested and charged three people after conducting a search warrant last week that resulted in officers finding a large quantity of illegal drugs. On Friday, Sept. 30, police executed search warrants at two separate addresses in Wheeling – 44 South Broadway Street...
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Abandoned mine land in Ohio gets a new purpose

Former strip mine land along the Interstate 70 corridor is being transformed into a "first of its kind" camping spot in southeastern Ohio. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources on Friday unveiled plans for a new 59-acre campground for The Wilds, a Columbus Zoo safari in Guernsey County, to be funded by a state program to revitalize abandoned mine land.
WTOV 9

Tracking System taught at Brooke

BROOKE COUNTY, WV — Emergency services members in Brooke County went through a Project Lifesaver class. It uses radio frequencies to track entities in emergency situations. "This works off a radio frequency," Brooke County EMA Deputy Director Jeff Luck said. "As opposed to GPS, where trees and tall structures can get in the way. "
CBS Pittsburgh

Parents and students of Beaver County school protest suspension of biology teacher

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) - A teacher in Beaver County has been suspended for maintaining his beliefs and not conforming to school policy. His suspension is leading students to protest and has parents calling for his immediate reinstatement. They say he's being punished for his personal beliefs and now they're hoping their voices will bring him back. South Side Area School District biology and anatomy teacher Daren Cusato was suspended from teaching and put on administrative leave, according to his wife. She said her husband was suspended because he refused to address transgender students by the pronouns by which they want to be recognized. When the...
WTRF- 7News

