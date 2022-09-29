Read full article on original website
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
$100,000 seized in Alabama student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, A.L. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Narcotics agents served a search warrant on Sept. 22 at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Body discovered at Alabama dumpster, Murder investigation underway
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A grizzly discovery early this morning in Opelika by a trash collector leads to a murder investigation in the City of Opelika. The body of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem was discovered around 3:00 a.m. at Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 Block of Crawford Road. The trash collector was picking up […]
6th teen nabbed in Eufaula credit card fraud sting
EUFAULA, Ala. (WTVY) - A total of six teenagers have been arrested in connection to a credit card fraud scheme in Eufaula. Eufaula police made the sixth arrest Friday. Police say 18 year old, Willis Maurice Jackson III, is believed to have stolen debit/credit cards to knowingly purchase goods without authorization.
Alabama Beware: No Place Is Safe For Us Humans To Go
Things you expect to find in a bathroom should be toilet paper, hand soap, towels, and maybe even those paper toilet seat covers. We all have walked into a restroom to find one or more necessary items missing. This can be very inconvenient at the time. So the question remains...
Suspect charged in weekend slaying at Opelika trailer park
A suspect has been charged in the weekend homicide of a 24-year-old man found slain on an Opelika road. Police on Monday announced the arrest of Reginald Lamar Hooks, 22. He is charged with murder in the Saturday death of 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Officers responded about 3...
Alabama man killed when car strikes tree, troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday when his car left the roadway and struck a tree, state troopers said. Victor A. Buchanan, 37, of Auburn, Alabama, was killed from injuries he sustained in the wreck that occurred at approximately 12:34 a.m. Sunday. Troopers said Buchanan was not wearing a...
Father of Mariah Farrow working on movie to honor CSU student killed in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Seven years ago, a freshman at Columbus State University was killed in a blind rage by her ex-boyfriend in Phenix City. The suspect charged was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Mariah Farrow’s story was recently broadcast on an episode of “Fatal Attraction” on TV One.
Robber shoots 2 rounds into ceiling as he robs Dollar General store, deputies say
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — Troup County deputies said they have caught a man they said robbed a Dollar General store Monday morning. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught images of the man that deputies said walked into the store along Pyne Road dressed all in black, demanded money from one of the store clerks and then shot off two rounds into the store’s ceiling.
Opelika police launch murder investigation following discovery of deceased Salem man
The Opelika Police Department has launched a murder investigation following the discovery of a deceased Salem man Saturday morning. According to a news release by OPD, officers responded to Hickory Haven Trailer Park at the 800 Block of Crawford Road at 3 a.m., where they located the male victim with a gunshot wound lying in the roadway.
Bond denied again for man accused of killing Renee Eldridge in 2015
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bond was denied today, once again, for the man accused of killing a Columbus woman in 2015. According to police, Stacey Gray raped and killed 25-year-old Renee Eldridge. Police say Eldridge’s body was found face down in a creek under Hopewell Road Bridge in Chambers County....
How much does it really cost to attend Auburn University in Alabama?
Auburn University, located in Auburn, Alabama, is known for its strong football culture (go Tigers!). Auburn University tuition for 2021-22 is just slightly higher than the national average of $10,740 (for in-state students) at $11,826 per year. However, if you live out of state, that number rises to $31,986 per year, in contrast to $27,560 as the national average.
Kia plant CEO tells state lawmakers affordable housing shortage hurting worker recruitment
Kia’s assembly plant in West Point opened in 2008 with more than enough workers available to produce the first cars. Now, it’s become much harder to fill the 500 new jobs needed to get a new compact SUV off the assembly line. A committee of Georgia legislators heard...
LaGrange: Police investigating after man attempted to drag woman from vehicle
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man allegedly approached a vehicle with a gun, repeatedly hit the window, and attempted to drag a woman out of the vehicle. Police have identified Daniel Sales Gabriel as the suspect involved in the incident. He will be charged with […]
Statistically speaking: Auburn committing turnovers at alarming rate
Greg Brooks Jr. knew it was coming. The LSU safety recognized the play Auburn was running late in the fourth quarter of a four-point game at Jordan-Hare Stadium. He’d seen Auburn’s offense run the same passing concept “like six times” Saturday night. He was going to make sure he took advantage of the seventh.
33-Year-Old Nyteisha Adeogun Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Columbus (Columbus, GA)
Authorities reported a pedestrian crash on Victory Drive near Morgan Street in Columbus. The crash happened on Wednesday around 7 a.m. that claimed a life. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
Walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey awarded scholarship by Bryan Harsin
Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed the team awarded walk-on quarterback Trey Lindsey with a scholarship during Harsin’s Monday press conference. Lindsey is from Montgomery and grew up as an Auburn fan. He had offers at an FCS school, some Division II and III, but chose to walk on at Auburn in 2019 out of Montgomery Academy. He graduated as the school leader in touchdown passes in a career (48), season (24), and game (5) and was a star on the basketball team.
Here's the essay prompt for this year's Racial Justice Essay Contest
The Lee County Remembrance Project, in partnership with the Lee County NAACP Branch, are hosting the second annual Racial Justice Essay Contest. The deadline to submit an essay is Oct. 10 and winners will be announced on Nov. 5. Students in grades 9-12 from Auburn, Opelika and Lee County public high schools, as well as 2022 graduates of those schools, can submit an essay.
