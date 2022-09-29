McMaster warns South Carolinians 'biggest variable is human reaction' ahead of Ian

Related
GOP senator tells voters that want to defund the police to 'call a crackhead'
A Republican senator released a new campaign ad over the weekend as he seeks reelection in Louisiana, accusing “woke leaders” of placing the blame of “surging” crime rates on police officers rather than on criminals.
Officials say an additional 100K SC homes now have access to broadband
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster and Congressman James Clyburn touted the state's progress in expanding broadband access.
Biden slams Trump for Puerto Rico hurricane response
President Joe Biden and top administration officials criticized the Trump administration Monday for its response to Hurricane Maria five years prior. Biden, departing the White House Monday morning en route to Ponce, Puerto Rico, told reporters that the people of the island "haven't been taken very good care of." "They've...
Hurricane Ian's death toll in Florida surpasses 70
The death toll in Florida has risen above 70 since Hurricane Ian hit the state last week.
Peter Thiel deems JD Vance race 'done' and picks new GOP focus: Report
Billionaire GOP megadonor Peter Thiel reportedly has his sights set on lifting Arizona Senate contender Blake Masters in the midterm election homestretch.
'Raised in the Puerto Rican community,' Biden promises aid 'as long as I’m president'
President Joe Biden promised to provide federal support to Puerto Rico as long as he is in office, delivering a message steeped in political undertones as the island reels from the devastation of Hurricane Fiona. Biden on Monday traveled to Puerto Rico’s hardest-hit area to assess storm damage from the...
WATCH: Newt Gingrich predicts Republicans will win House and Senate in November
Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich predicted on Monday that Republicans will take majorities in both the House and Senate with the midterm elections.
Sununu says he's glad he wasn't 'conned' into Senate run
New Hampshire GOP Gov. Chris Sununu is expressing no regrets about deciding against a Senate bid and instead choosing to seek another term as governor of the Granite State, referring to the upper chamber as “the B team.”. Top party officials and lawmakers heavily lobbied the New Hampshire Republican...
Midterm elections 2022: Here are the issues California voters care about the most
As the country inches closer toward Election Day, voters are homing in on issues that may decide the fate of Congress and several state governments in November.
Hurricane Ian: DeSantis defends late evacuation in Florida's Lee County
Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) defended the evacuation in one county hit on Wednesday by Hurricane Ian, stating that local officials in Lee County, Florida, where the storm made landfall, acted appropriately when they issued the orders on Tuesday.
Dixon pledges to protect Line 5 from Whitmer’s ‘attacks’
(The Center Square) – Although there are many telling differences between Michigan’s 2022 gubernatorial candidates, energy policy may be the most significant from an economic perspective for families.
Republicans had higher death rate than Democrats during pandemic: Study
Republicans suffered from a significantly higher COVID-19 excess death rate during the pandemic than Democrats, according to a new study. For much of the early phase of the pandemic, voters from the two parties endured a somewhat comparable excess death rate, with Republicans sustaining about 22% higher excess deaths. However, when the pandemic shifted into the vaccine phase, a much more drastic dichotomy between the two parties emerged, with Republicans sustaining 76% more excess deaths than Democrats, the study found.
Abortion takes center stage in RI congressional race — and both candidates favor access
A rare red blip is threatening to breach one of the deep-blue Ocean State's congressional districts, and Democrats have found a battle cry to lean on in defense: abortion rights.
Hurricane Ian continues track towards South Carolina; set to drench NC on Friday
Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect for much of central North Carolina as Hurricane Ian continues track toward the Tar Heel State.
Hurricane Ian’s remnants sweep through Virginia, with flooding expected
Three areas in Virginia are under a state of emergency order ahead of expected flooding from what remains of Hurricane Ian.
Ian latest updates | SC Governor says 'be smart, don't be a statistic'
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Ian is back up to hurricane strength as it gets ready to come ashore along the South Carolina coast, the first hurricane to make landfall since 2016. The state is expected to be dealing with its direct impacts all throughout Friday and perhaps into early Saturday morning.
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian
Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
South Carolina residents now receiving up to $800 per person
hand holding moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you have filed taxes in South Carolina, here's some great news as prices continue to rise: you likely have some money coming your way.
Judge rules against Stacey Abrams in voting rights lawsuit
A federal judge on Friday ruled against an organization founded by Stacey Abrams that argued Georgia’s election laws violated constitutional rights, ending a four-year legal battle that began after she lost the governor’s race in 2018.
