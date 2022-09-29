ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McMaster warns South Carolinians 'biggest variable is human reaction' ahead of Ian

By Julia Johnson
 4 days ago

wfxb.com

South Carolina Declares A State Of Emergency Ahead of Ian

Although Ian has developed back into a tropical storm, Governor McMaster has declared a state of emergency in South Carolina. As Ian makes its way toward the Carolinas McMaster is asking residents to prepare for impact. The state’s emergency operations plan has been activated as well as The National Guard. McMaster stated although it is still too early to know exactly how Ian could affect S.C., conducting of preparation has already begun. He explained that he is not ordering mandatory evacuations or government closures at this time. However, the Grand Strand is under a Tropical Storm Warning and Horry County has also declared a state of emergency before Ian hits the coast. The county will be operating in a fully aware manner and have emergency plans put into effect.
ENVIRONMENT
