My Facts > Your Feelings
4d ago
I guess the perp was the wrong color to garner national headlines and incessant anti-cop sentiment. Stay safe, LEO's.
George
4d ago
Love cameras. 32 times......Of course, some attorney might (hopefully not) said ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE YOUR LYING EYES.......
Marty Shannon
4d ago
Suicide By Cop. That's what it looked like to me from what I saw on the Dallas New tonight.
Driver shot in carjacking in Northwest Dallas, police say
DALLAS — A man was shot multiple times in a reported carjacking in North Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Forest Lane, between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting around midnight.
Court docs: Charge dropped for wife of man convicted in Mesquite officer's 2021 death
MESQUITE, Texas — A woman's court case has been dismissed in an incident that happened during a North Texas police officer's shooting death. Her husband, Jaime Jaramillo, was found guilty for the 2021 shooting in September. A court document revealed that an aggravated assault charge was dropped against Juventina...
Man sentenced to life for capital murder of Arlington store clerk, officials say
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The above video previously aired following Woodard's arrest. A man convicted in the 2021 shooting death of an Arlington convenience store clerk has been sentenced to life in prison, the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office announced Monday. A Tarrant County jury...
Mother of 14-year-old gunned down in South Dallas begs public for help to bring justice
DALLAS — It was one week ago when a 14-year-old was shot and killed in South Dallas. That teen was steps away from his home when he was gunned down. On Sunday, the family held a balloon release with the help of No More Violence, an organization that helps murder victims' families.
1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
Frisco Police Warn Residents After Two Bizarre Attempted Robberies
Two attempted robberies recently occurred near Regents Park, and police are asking park visitors and Frisco residents to stay alert and aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity. The attempted robberies were unusual. On September 29, Frisco Police issued a press release about the two robberies that took...
Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
fox4news.com
Family, friends mourn South Dallas 14-year-old killed in shooting
A Dallas mother is again pleading for help finding the person who killed her 14-year-old son. Family members honored the young victim's life a week after he was murdered.
Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH.
WFAA
Man accused of killing 22 women is back on trial in Dallas
Billy Chemirmir has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area. He's set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman.
fox4news.com
Balloon release held to remember 14-year-old shot and killed in South Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas police are still looking for answers after a 14-year-old's death last week. On Sunday, family and friends held a celebration of Manuel Sterling Edwards’ life by releasing balloons. The 14-year-old was shot and killed off Al Lipscomb Way, near where a balloon release was held. No...
fox4news.com
Several residents of Dallas apartment have cars damaged during domestic disturbance
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who they said physically assaulted another man, before crashing into a row of cars while trying to drive away. It happened at an apartment complex in the Design District, northwest of Downtown Dallas. "There was pieces of my car just kind...
Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir going on trial again
DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved...
FBI Dallas launches new campaign for hate crime awareness
DALLAS — Across the country hate crimes are on the rise, including in North Texas. The city and the FBI are urging people through the campaign to come forward if they’ve been a victim of a hate crime. “Hate does not have a place in Dallas,” said Matthew...
fox4news.com
Loved ones celebrate slain Dallas man’s birthday; alleged shooter still sought
DALLAS - Family and friends celebrated what would have been the 44th birthday of a father killed when he tried to stop a group from stealing his truck. Cordney Dawson was celebrated Friday at a park. His murder was featured on a Trackdown segment. One arrest has been made, but...
Dallas surgical center resumes operations after doctor arrested on accusations of tampering with IV bags
DALLAS — A Dallas surgical center where a doctor was accused of tampering with IV bags has "resumed normal operations." In a statement to WFAA, Baylor Scott & White said the Surgicare North Dallas reopened last week following an investigation by the Department of Justice. "The DOJ noted that...
Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
bloomberglaw.com
Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense
An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
fox4news.com
Man hospitalized after shooting in West Oak Cliff
DALLAS - Dallas police said a man is in serious condition after he was shot overnight Friday outside an apartment complex in West Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the 4500 block of W. Kiest Boulevard. Investigators believe a fight broke out between two men, and...
WFAA
