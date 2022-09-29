ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 19

My Facts > Your Feelings
4d ago

I guess the perp was the wrong color to garner national headlines and incessant anti-cop sentiment. Stay safe, LEO's.

Reply
7
George
4d ago

Love cameras. 32 times......Of course, some attorney might (hopefully not) said ARE YOU GOING TO BELIEVE YOUR LYING EYES.......

Reply
5
Marty Shannon
4d ago

Suicide By Cop. That's what it looked like to me from what I saw on the Dallas New tonight.

Reply
5
Related
WFAA

Driver shot in carjacking in Northwest Dallas, police say

DALLAS — A man was shot multiple times in a reported carjacking in North Dallas on Sunday night, police said. Police said the shooting happened in the 3400 block of Forest Lane, between Marsh Lane and Webb Chapel Road. Officers were on the scene investigating the shooting around midnight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Cars
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Cars
CBS DFW

1 shot, injured after drive-by shooting in Fort Worth neighborhood

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One man was shot and injured following a drive-by shooting in a Fort Worth neighborhood Monday morning, police said.At 2:17 a.m. Oct. 3, police were sent to a shooting call at a residence in the 1000 block of East Tucker Street.When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with a single gunshot wound to his right hip and thigh region, police said.The victim stated he had sitting outside of the residence when the suspect drove by the front, produced a firearm and shot him. He was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in stable condition.This remains is an ongoing investigation.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Man booked into Dallas County Jail dies in-custody

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A man has died a week after getting arrested.On Sept. 22, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Garcia
CBS DFW

Tarrant County Sheriff investigating in-custody death

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Tarrant County Sherriff's Office is investigating a death that happened in-custody. On Sept. 24, Shamond Lewis was booked into the Dallas County Jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Sept. 23, he was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital after a medical episode at the Dallas County Jail. There were no further details about Lewis' condition. Lewis, 24, was pronounced dead on Sept. 30 at PMH. 
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
WFAA

Suspected serial killer Billy Chemirmir going on trial again

DALLAS — After Mary Brooks was found dead on the floor of her Dallas-area condo, grocery bags from a shopping trip still on her countertop, authorities decided the 87-year-old had died of natural causes. Even after her family discovered jewelry was missing — including a coral necklace she loved...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

FBI Dallas launches new campaign for hate crime awareness

DALLAS — Across the country hate crimes are on the rise, including in North Texas. The city and the FBI are urging people through the campaign to come forward if they’ve been a victim of a hate crime. “Hate does not have a place in Dallas,” said Matthew...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS DFW

Dallas police looking for suspect in white pickup truck linked to aggravated assault case

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police are asking for the public's assistance to identify the suspect in an aggravated assault investigation. Police say the suspect is in a 2008-2012 white Chevrolet Silverado four door pickup truck with a short bed, chrome rear bumper and tinted blue LED lights.On Sept. 24, between 12 a.m. and 1:10 a.m., the suspect was involved with an aggravated assault originating from a road rage incident. The suspect was traveling westbound on CF Hawn Freeway from SM Wright Freeway to St. Augustine Drive. Police ask if anyone has information on the vehicle, suspect, or offense, to contact Detective Hesse #10549 of the Youth Unit, at 214-671-3663/214-671-4268 or kirk.hesse@dallaspolice.gov.
CBS DFW

Fort Worth-Arlington police chase involving juvenile driver ends with 1 injured

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — An attempted traffic stop in Fort Worth turned into a police chase that ended in Arlington Sunday night with two arrests and one injury. Police said that on Oct. 2 just after 9:00 p.m., an officer in a marked car near the intersection of Gravel Dr. and Jack Newell Blvd. North saw a black SUV driving recklessly on the wrong side of the road.The officer turned on the car's emergency lights and tried to pull over the SUV, but instead he attempted to flee. The officer activated his emergency siren and began pursuing the SUV.Other...
ARLINGTON, TX
bloomberglaw.com

Fifth Circuit Rejects Police Shooting Qualified Immunity Defense

An Arlington, Texas, police officer, must face the excessive force claim by the estate of a father he shot after the car he was driving was stopped because his two-year-old daughter threw a plastic candy cane out of the window, the Fifth Circuit said. The district court erred by granting...
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

Man hospitalized after shooting in West Oak Cliff

DALLAS - Dallas police said a man is in serious condition after he was shot overnight Friday outside an apartment complex in West Oak Cliff. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m., in the 4500 block of W. Kiest Boulevard. Investigators believe a fight broke out between two men, and...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
47K+
Followers
325
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy