'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona
SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts
SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
'Lights of Hope' tribute remembers individuals impacted by cancer
BOISE, Idaho — Over 3,000 Idahoans will lose their lives to cancer in 2022. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosted "Lights of Hope" events in Boise and Meridian to remember all those who have been impacted by cancer, and push for legislation to fight the disease.
Daybell attorney files motion to allow cameras, livestreaming in courtroom
BOISE, Idaho — Just one week after the judge ruled that no pictures or videos could be taken during his wife Lori Vallow's trial, Chad Daybell's attorney filed a motion Thursday asking the judge to allow cameras to be in the courtroom and have the trial live-streamed. Daybell's attorney,...
