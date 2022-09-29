ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Former Seattle 'body broker' convicted for dumping bodies in Arizona

SEATTLE — A jury has convicted a former Seattle “body broker” of dumping the remains of at least nine Washington state people in the Arizona desert. Yavapai County jurors convicted Walter H. Mitchell of 29 counts of abandonment or concealment of a dead body after a jury trial in Prescott, Arizona this week.
October marks start of 'Move Ahead Washington' legislation impacts

SEATTLE — Several measures took effect on October 1 that will impact drivers and public transit users in Washington state. Some were tied to the passage of "Move Ahead Washington," a transportation package that invests $16.9 billion over 16 years in projects statewide. Starting October 1, children and teens...
'Lights of Hope' tribute remembers individuals impacted by cancer

BOISE, Idaho — Over 3,000 Idahoans will lose their lives to cancer in 2022. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosted "Lights of Hope" events in Boise and Meridian to remember all those who have been impacted by cancer, and push for legislation to fight the disease.
