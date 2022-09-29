ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDTV

WVU students and parents share concern about mold in the dorms

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Bryan Duft and Michael Dyer were excited to start their freshman year at West Virginia University. However, both started to feel ill after they moved into Summit Hall. The boys said their room was always moist, and they experienced what they said was mold on the...
WBOY 12 News

New Morgantown salon looking for beauticians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – A new salon celebrated its opening in Morgantown on Monday. Sola Salons West Virginia held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for its new location at Suncrest Town Centre. It has 27 fully furnished private one- and two-chair salons for lease, 10 of which have already been rented out. That […]
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling to be home of psychiatric hospital for children

Officials of the Children’s Home of Wheeling announced the launch of an inpatient psychiatric hospital for children near the downtown area. The $10 Million project will open the 30-bed Orchard Park Hospital and plans to provide quick and vital access to care for area youth between the ages of 5-17 who are suffering serious mental […]
Daily Athenaeum

Balloons take to the sky in Morgantown

Hundreds of local residents packed the parking lot of the Morgantown Mall Thursday evening to get a glimpse of more than a dozen hot air balloons that would pattern the sky the next day. As part of the NightGlow celebration, balloons were inflated at dusk and illuminated the parking lot...
WBOY 12 News

West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’

KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday.   Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
WDTV

WVU students affected by Cryptosporidium infection

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University spokesperson says there are WVU students that have been affected by a recent Cryptospordium infection. Currently, two students have been affected by the infection. Those infected were part of a dairy heifer management class helf at the Stewartstown Road cattle farm, according to the University spokesperson.
WOWK 13 News

Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
WDTV

Darlene Ann Cogar

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Darlene Ann Cogar, 73 of Jumbo went to Heaven Thursday, September 29, 2022. She was born September 22, 1949 in Peeltree, WV and was the daughter of the late Fred and Tressie Hammons Fisher. Darlene met and married the love of her life, Billy Duane Cogar at the age of 17 and this past April 1st they celebrated 55 years of marriage together. She was a loving and supportive wife, mother and daughter. She enjoyed traveling and participating in the lumberjack events alongside her husband for many years. She was a homemaker, a volunteer and a great friend that was always ready to help those in need. Surviving are her loving husband Billy Duane Cogar; sons, Billy G. Cogar (Kathy), Clinton Cogar, Zachary and Bosley Hall; daughters, Lori Cogar Winkler (John) and Sebrena Cogar Hall (Oliver); grandchildren, Ricky Tracy II, Jacob Winkler, Cole Cogar, Crystal Cogar, Lynsey Crowl, Marcus and Randi Stump; great grandchildren, Ayden Walker, Cora Cogar, Titus and Asher Tracy and Violet Trotter; mother in law, Emogene Cogar Salisbury and many other extended family members, friends and neighbors. Service will be 1:00 PM, Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs with Pastor Curt Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Cool Cemetery, Webster Springs. Friends may join the family for visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs is honored to be serving Cogar family.
The Recorddelta

Fatal accident leads to outpouring of community support

BUCKHANNON — On Tuesday, September 27, a tragic motor vehicle accident occurred in Upshur County. Two individuals including Christopher Michael Pyles age 50 and Karen Gimmel age 54 were pronounced deceased on scene. Following the news of the tragedy many community members, businesses, organizations and friends of the family are holding fundraisers and more to support the family of Pyles and Gimmel.
WDTV

Pro-Life convention held in Fairmont

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians for Life gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on abortion-related issues. Olivia Gans Turner is the American Victims of Abortion Director. She travels all over the country to give her testimony on informed consent laws and parental notification laws as well as abortion complications.
WDTV

Mylan Park bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - An Olympic sized event may soon be coming to West Virginia. Earlier last month, Mylan Park put out a bid to the U.S. Olympic Diving Committee to host 2024 Olympic trials. The Aquatic Centers Director Jennifer Lainhart says it would be a huge honor to host...
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
WTRF

Pet Blessings: All furry friends welcome!

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s typical for the entire family to go to church together on Sunday – except for some. Lawrencefield Parish Church in Wheeling is giving the four-legged family members of the home an opportunity they don’t normally get. St. Francis Day is October...
