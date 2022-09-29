Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.

Callers told police an SUV was sitting backward on a Northwest Portland street.Portland police arrested two people with a gun who were passed out in an SUV sitting backward on a Northwest Portland street Saturday, Oct. 1. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the report of a running car sitting backward on Northwest Glisan with two unconscious people sitting inside. A caller also reported that the driver had a gun on their lap. Police say the driver struggled with officers but was eventually arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer. Items taken from the suspect include a gun and brass knuckles. The car had allegedly been stolen from Washington. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO