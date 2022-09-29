Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.

Read full article on original website
Tio Guedo
4d ago
Wow, I knew Hardesty was Racist but I didn't realize how Ignorant she is! How did she EVER achieve Commisioner?! Just goes to show how Corrupt our current Politicians are in Oregon. Boy, are Portlanders Naive.
Reply(1)
27
Tom L
4d ago
So let's ask the most anti police commissioner this question????The defund the police Hardesty is part of the reason portland has such shortage of officers now. She is a activist thar has no business being a city council member.
Reply
20
Richard Thode
4d ago
Portland you can hire all the police officers you want, but until you take the handcuffs off them and let them do more proactive policing approach. Also vote out all your left leaning public officials who created this mess. I would love to come downtown to shop and dine like the old days
Reply
12
