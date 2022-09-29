ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do More Police Officers Mean Less Gun Violence? We Asked City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and Opponent Rene Gonzalez.

By Sophie Peel
Comments / 33

Tio Guedo
4d ago

Wow, I knew Hardesty was Racist but I didn't realize how Ignorant she is! How did she EVER achieve Commisioner?! Just goes to show how Corrupt our current Politicians are in Oregon. Boy, are Portlanders Naive.

Tom L
4d ago

So let's ask the most anti police commissioner this question????The defund the police Hardesty is part of the reason portland has such shortage of officers now. She is a activist thar has no business being a city council member.

Richard Thode
4d ago

Portland you can hire all the police officers you want, but until you take the handcuffs off them and let them do more proactive policing approach. Also vote out all your left leaning public officials who created this mess. I would love to come downtown to shop and dine like the old days

opb.org

Officers’ testimony indicates Portland police still have an aggressive understanding of use-of-force law

Portland police officer testimony in a civil trial last week suggests police in the city have an understanding of civil rights and use-of-force laws that stands in sharp contrast to that of the federal courts and of lawyers for the U.S. Department of Justice. In one instance, an officer appeared to not fully understand the bureau’s use-of-force directives.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PPB: Passed-out driver, passenger arrested with gun

Callers told police an SUV was sitting backward on a Northwest Portland street.Portland police arrested two people with a gun who were passed out in an SUV sitting backward on a Northwest Portland street Saturday, Oct. 1. The names of the suspects were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, officers responded to the report of a running car sitting backward on Northwest Glisan with two unconscious people sitting inside. A caller also reported that the driver had a gun on their lap. Police say the driver struggled with officers but was eventually arrested for unauthorized use of a vehicle, resisting arrest and interfering with a police officer. Items taken from the suspect include a gun and brass knuckles. The car had allegedly been stolen from Washington. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

See how Oregonians view law enforcement, district attorneys and the criminal justice system: The Oregonian/OregonLive poll

Nearly two-thirds of likely Oregon voters believe the state’s criminal justice system isn’t tough enough, according to a new poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. That compares to nearly a fifth who believe Oregon is appropriately tough on crime, only 6% who think the system is too tough and 12% who said they were unsure, according to the poll of 600 likely voters conducted by Portland-based DHM Research on Sept. 23 and 24. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points and voters were chosen statewide to match the likely demographics of Oregon’s turnout.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Multnomah County Chair Candidates Spar Over the Future of the Joint Office of Homeless Services

On Tuesday, WW met with Multnomah County chair candidates Jessica Vega Pederson and Sharon Meieran, who are seeking this newspaper’s endorsement. Both are sitting county commissioners vying for what is arguably the most powerful elected office in the Portland region. The county chair has complete control over the county’s budget—and its dollars dedicated to housing and homelessness, a budget that’s grown dramatically over the past year because of a tax on high-income earners that now rakes in tens of millions of dollars for homeless services.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Readers Respond to the “Fiasco” Unfolding at the State Mental Hospital

A slow-motion catastrophe is unfolding at the Oregon State Hospital, which doesn’t have enough room to accept the severely mentally ill patients who need beds. To create that space, a federal judge ordered the locked psychiatric hospital to fix the backlog by releasing patients facing criminal charges (“Balloon Effect,” WW, Sept. 21). But the counties where patients are being sent don’t have enough capacity to treat them, and some will end up back on the streets. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Use high salaries to clean up Portland

Thank you for the op-ed about Portland’s Joint Office of Homeless Services. (“Opinion: Portland should use city tax dollars to clear city streets,” Sept. 25) However, the piece does not explain exactly what this agency actually does. Please explain to Portlanders what these nine folks who make six-figure salaries are doing to earn them. We deserve an explanation. We also deserve a cleaner city.
PORTLAND, OR
KDRV

Drug dealer targeting Portland High School students facing federal charges

PORTLAND, Ore-- A 42-year-old man is now facing federal charges for targeting and selling drugs to local high school students in Portland, Oregon. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Oregon, Jonathon Ash Clark aka “Jonathan Ash Clark”, a Portland resident, has been charged by federal criminal complaint with possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance, distributing a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21, and using a minor in drug operations.
PORTLAND, OR
