STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was shot with a pellet rifle. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1, around 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant reported over the radio that the windshield of her "fully marked" patrol car was shot by gunfire on the 400 block of South Oro Avenue in East Stockton. After securing the area, deputies identified the residence of a suspect. 60-year-old Charles Pinkston surrendered peacefully to the S.W.A.T. team at roughly 9:30 p.m. Deputies later discovered that the weapon used was a high-powered pellet rifle. The Sheriff's Office believes that Pinkston possibly shot at other vehicles in the past. He was booked on multiple felony charges and is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on a bond of $500,000. They ask that anyone whose property was damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner call the office at 209-468-4400.

STOCKTON, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO