mymotherlode.com
Kirk Details Climate Action Plan Concerns
Sonora, CA — District Three Tuolumne County Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has authored a new myMotherLode.com blog focused on the Climate Action Plan. The board recently declined to vote on the plan and is seeking more information, and answers to some questions. Kirk, who is serving as board chair, has...
mymotherlode.com
Yosemite Prepares For Prescribed Burning
Yosemite, CA– Yosemite National Park is awaiting for the arrival of cooler temperatures and rain before starting a series of prescribed burning projects. The projects will be conducted in Yosemite Valley, Crane Flat, and Studhorse (Wawona) areas once conditions are favorable. Each burn in the park will be conducted...
mymotherlode.com
Sonora City Council To Discuss Fire Grant And Meetings
Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council has a couple of items of new business to discuss at today’s five o’clock meeting at city hall. The first is whether to accept a $13,980 Rural Fire grant from the state that would help pay for wildland fire safety equipmemt, structure fire safety equipment, and radio equipment. It would require a 50 percent match by the city, meaning the department would have $27,960 at its disposal. The fire department has a special fund set aside for matching grants ($124,000), so there would be no impact on the city’s General Fund.
mymotherlode.com
2 Covid Deaths In Tuolumne County, More Public Health Updates
Tuolumne County Public Health reports over the past month there have been 208 Covid cases. There are two new Covid deaths to report, a man in his 80s and a man in his 90s. There are 56 known active community cases and 45 new cases since last Friday. Positive home tests are not counted in the Covid numbers and remain unknown. There is one Sierra Conservation Center (SCC) inmate Covid case, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation reported the one active case on September 27th after having no active cases since September 22nd. The total current case rate, a 14-day average for Tuolumne County decreased to 11.6 this week down from 17.3 per 100,000 population on September 2nd. The 7-day test positivity rate is 8.5% down from 12.1%.
mymotherlode.com
Drainage Pipe Installation To Stall HWY 49 Traffic In Angels Camp
Calaveras County, CA – Motorists can expect delays for the next month on a section of Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area of Calaveras County. Caltrans has hired Quimu Contracting Inc., based in Dixon, to complete the estimated $275,00 project. Crews will install drainage pipe systems at culverts along the highway from half-mile south of Red Hill Road to Gun Club Road. Construction is scheduled to begin on Monday and continue until November.
Wildfire levels California town, residents blame U.S. Forest Service
Grizzly Flats had stood in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada in California since 1851. Lumber was the economic backbone of the region for decades. But it took only 15 minutes one night last August for nea of the town to be destroyed, engulfed by the Caldor Fire that had roared out of the Eldorado National Forest.The fire would burn for two months, scorching more than 200,000 acres and costing $271 million to extinguish. It started as a small plume of smoke about four miles south of Grizzly Flats at 7 p.m. on August 14th, 2021. Since the fire was on...
Remains found in Sierra foothills do not belong to missing Bay Area woman, sheriff says
Alexis Gabe, 24, went missing in late January from her ex-boyfriend's Bay Area home.
mymotherlode.com
Murphys’ Traffic Impacted By Tree Work
Calaveras County, CA — Tree work will slow traffic on several Murphys area roadways for the month. Calaveras County Road officials relayed that beginning October 3rd and continuing through late October, there will be road improvements and traffic delays on Sheep Ranch Road, S. Algiers Road, Scott Street, Main Street, and Big Trees Road in Murphys. The county has hired J.V. Lucas Paving, Inc., out of the Bay Area, to finish the Murphys Road Resurfacing and Repaving Program.
mymotherlode.com
Bird Flu Reaches Calaveras County
Calaveras County, CA – Calaveras County Public Health wants to alert the public after detecting the first case of avian influenza, also referred to as “bird flu,” in the county. Announced today, the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) and the United States Department of Agriculture’s...
mymotherlode.com
Plane Crash At Pine Mountain Lake Airport
Groveland, CA – A plane crash at the Pine Mountain Lake Airport last night resulted in the aircraft overturning. The call of a downed plane came in around 6 p.m., sending Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies rushing to the airport, located on Elderberry Way in the Pine Mountain Lake community, three miles northeast of Groveland. Tuolumne sheriff’s spokesperson, Ashley Boujikian, tells Clarke Broadcasting that when first responders arrived at the scene, they found the plane upside down on the runway. While ground ambulances were dispatched to the scene, luckily, no injuries were reported in the crash. The plane was able to be righted.
Caltrans announces I-5 connecting ramp closures in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — If you’re driving on Interstate 5 this weekend, there will be some ramp closures in Stockton. According to Caltrans District 10, the I-5 northbound lane will have 79-hour connecting ramp closures beginning 10 p.m. Thursday until the early hours of Monday, Oct. 3. All the ramp closures will affect the connecting […]
These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
Deputies arrest man in connection to homicide near Modesto Airport
STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest regarding the shooting near the Modesto City-County Airport on September 29th that killed 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. According to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, Sept. 30, detectives found Matthew Douglas Cook, 39, near the intersection of […]
San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle shot with pellet rifle in Stockton
STOCKTON — A San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle was shot with a pellet rifle. According to the Sheriff's Office, on Oct. 1, around 7 p.m., a Patrol Sergeant reported over the radio that the windshield of her "fully marked" patrol car was shot by gunfire on the 400 block of South Oro Avenue in East Stockton. After securing the area, deputies identified the residence of a suspect. 60-year-old Charles Pinkston surrendered peacefully to the S.W.A.T. team at roughly 9:30 p.m. Deputies later discovered that the weapon used was a high-powered pellet rifle. The Sheriff's Office believes that Pinkston possibly shot at other vehicles in the past. He was booked on multiple felony charges and is being held at the San Joaquin County Jail on a bond of $500,000. They ask that anyone whose property was damaged on South Oro Avenue between Washington and Horner call the office at 209-468-4400.
Modesto man arrested in targeted killing of Matthew McDonough, authorities say
MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department has arrested a Modesto resident in the fatal shooting of Matthew McDonough, 38, near the Modesto City-County Airport Thursday. According to a press release issued by the Sheriff's Department Sunday, McDonough and an unidentified adult female were driving near the intersection...
Serial killer appears to be operating in California as Stockton police link 5 murders
Five seemingly unrelated murders have been linked, police say.
SFGate
Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed, died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David...
sjvsun.com
Fresnans have long-wanted an aquarium. It’s finally on the horizon.
Fresno’s long-awaited aquarium might finally be on the table – just not where you might expect. For 22 years, Fresnans have salivated over a billboard promise at the border of Fresno and Madera counties along Highway 99 promising an aquarium, dubbed Aquarius Aquarium. The sign remains up, the...
abc10.com
'A great honor' | Laci Peterson Corn Maze in Modesto
December marks two decades since Laci Peterson and her unborn son were found dead. The owner of Dutch Hollow Farms wanted his corn maze to have much more meaning.
