ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WMBF

Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened. North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.
GARDEN CITY, SC
WMBF

Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road. Two cars were involved in the crash. First responders...
LONGS, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
City
Conway, SC
County
Horry County, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Warning#Coastal Flooding#Hurricane Ian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WMBF

Pawleys Island to reopen North Causeway; South Causeway to remain closed

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Pawleys Island are set to reopen part of the town’s causeways on Saturday after Hurricane Ian. The Pawleys Island Police Department said the North Causeway will reopen at 10 a.m. for homeowners and contractors, while the South Causeway will remain closed. The decision was made at a town council meeting earlier in the morning.
PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony. In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening. “My heart is...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Roads closed in Garden City as crews begin recovery from Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Roads in Garden City are closed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The Horry County Police Department said Saturday that North Waccamaw Drive and South Waccamaw Drive are both closed to all traffic except authorized public safety and public works personnel. Authorities also said...
GARDEN CITY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy