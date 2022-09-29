ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian upgraded back to hurricane status

By Misty Severi
 4 days ago

Ian w as upgraded back to a hurricane Thursday afternoon and is heading toward Georgia and the Carolinas after being downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning.

The hurricane will hit the three eastern states with "life-threatening flooding, storm surge and strong winds," the National Hurricane Center warned in its 5 p.m. alert .

HURRICANE IAN: FIRST CONFIRMED DEATH IS 72-YEAR-OLD MAN

“Ian could slightly strengthen before landfall tomorrow, and is forecast to rapidly weaken over the southeastern United States late Friday into Saturday," the hurricane center said.

Hurricane warnings have been posted for all of South Carolina's coast, parts of North Carolina, and Florida. Storm surge warnings are also in effect for parts of North Carolina and Georgia.

The hurricane first made landfall in the United States on Wednesday, hitting the coast of Florida as a Category 4 hurricane with winds as high as 150 mph. It was downgraded several times, eventually reaching tropical storm status despite its devastating effects.

Residents across Florida were under evacuation orders Wednesday and Thursday, though many orders have been lifted as the storm moves away from the state.

“This could be the deadliest hurricane in Florida’s history," President Joe Biden said at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters Thursday. "The numbers are still unclear, but we’re hearing early reports of what may be substantial loss of life.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

More than 2.5 million people were without power as of Thursday morning, with some areas along Florida’s Gulf Coast going completely dark. Cities such as Orlando and others in central Florida received flash flood warnings early Thursday morning as well, with the hurricane center warning of “life-threatening” conditions .

AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
ENVIRONMENT
Outsider.com

WATCH: $1 Million McLaren Gets Washed Away in Hurricane Ian Floodwater

A yellow McLaren worth $1 million was reportedly one of the many vehicles that washed away in Hurricane Ian’s floodwater on Wednesday (September 28th). The DailyMail reports that the $1 million vehicle was washed from its Florida garage by the floodwater of Hurricane Ian. The owner, Ernie, shared a snapshot of the vehicle being on the road during the storm. “Car went thru the garage,” he wrote in the caption.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Hurricane Ian Washes Away Entire Section of Fort Myers in Devastating Video

After making landfall on Florida’s coast Wednesday, Hurricane Ian has moved on in a destructive path toward South Carolina. In doing so, the Category 5 rapidly turned into a tropical storm, promising to make landfall farther north a second time. Meanwhile, in FL, floodwaters from Hurricane Ian have begun to recede. However, despite that, deadly storm surges completely ravaged areas of the Sunshine State. A shocking video captured the moment an entire section of Fort Myers was washed away in a storm surge.
FORT MYERS, FL
Fox News

Tropical Storm Earl expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Earl is expected to become a hurricane later this week. In a Tuesday morning update, the National Hurricane Center said that the storm was a bit disheveled. At 5 a.m. Atlantic Standard Time, the center of Earl was located about 345 miles north of St. Thomas. The tropical...
ENVIRONMENT
AccuWeather

East Coast on alert for Hurricane Ian's impacts

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical system they have been tracking for nearly a week will not only threaten to cause damage in Florida, but it could also bring widespread impacts to the East Coast. From Monday to Tuesday, Ian is expected to intensify rapidly over the northwestern Caribbean Sea...
FLORIDA STATE
