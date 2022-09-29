Read full article on original website
vicksburgnews.com
Horse Rescue asking public for information on horse injured in Vicksburg
[Editor’s note: The photo attached at the bottom of the post may be too graphic for some readers.]. A horse was taken into care by Mississippi Horse Rescue after supposedly being hit by a car in Warren County. According to a Facebook post by the organization, they were alerted...
WAPT
Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown
FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
WLBT
Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
More than $2 million in bonds set for Mississippi man who struck police cars during chase
More than $2 million in bonds were set for a Mississippi man who reportedly struck several police squad cars while leading officers on a police chase while driving a stolen car. Jonathan Gray, 30, of Vicksburg, received a $2,225,000 bond on three charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement...
WAPT
Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop
JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
WLBT
Corps of Engineers award $221 million for Pearl River Flood Control Project
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Army Corps of Engineers announced that $221 million is being set aside for the Pearl River flood control project. The project, formerly known as the One Lake Plan, would widen the Pearl River and make bigger levees to help remove congestion that causes upstream flooding.
WLBT
Sheriff says ‘embarrassing and laughable’ salaries drove three deputies to other agencies
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have siphoned off three deputies from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department. Monday, Sheriff Tyree Jones said two deputies resigned from his department last week, citing the low pay. He said another deputy resigned before that, also due to the low pay. Those officers,...
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North
Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
Vicksburg Post
BURNING DOWN THE (JAIL) HOUSE: Three inmates charged for fire at Warren County Jail
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported three inmates that started a small fire in the Warren County Jail on Friday, Sept. 23 have been formally charged. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, some inmates set fire to what appeared to be a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melted a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.
Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
vicksburgnews.com
“Case closed” Chief Penny Jones updates on this morning’s incident at Candlewood Suites
Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones stated management will not be pursuing any charges in relation to the events at Candlewood Suites Thursday morning. Originally, it was reported a robbery took place at the establishment overnight and the safe had been removed from the premises. After Vicksburg police performed their investigation...
Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
WLBT
Jackson carjacking trio plead guilty after night of ‘terrorizing’ citizens in multiple cities
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A trio of teen carjackers who “terrorized” the citizens of multiple cities one August night in 2021 has pleaded guilty to the events of that evening, one being sentenced to thirty years for his role as “ringleader” of the “criminal enterprise.”
WLBT
‘I feel like he was targeted’: Mother mourns over loss of her son in latest Capitol Police-involved shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police have been involved in yet another shooting this year. On Sunday night, a life was lost in a Capitol Police-involved shooting near East Mayes Street in Jackson, making it the third Capitol Police-involved shooting in the past six weeks. Thursday, Arkela Lewis, the mother...
Babalu in Fondren closes effective immediately
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently. Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations. Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice […]
Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
Vicksburg Post
Vicksburg Police respond to wrecks on major thoroughfares
Two motor vehicle accidents took place Wednesday on busy thoroughfares in Vicksburg: one on Hall’s Ferry Road at Bowmar Avenue and the other on U.S. 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard. Woman flips car on Halls Ferry Road. A woman traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road Wednesday morning flipped...
