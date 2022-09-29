ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, MS

WAPT

Threat against Rankin County students leads to school lockdown

FLOWOOD, Miss. — A threat led to a lockdown Monday at Northwest Rankin middle and high schools. "There was an incident which involved a student from another school which had made comments toward NWR students," the Flowood Police Department said on Facebook. Flowood police and the Rankin County Sheriff's...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Two people shot at apartment complex in Fayette

FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were shot at an apartment complex in Fayette Monday. The Fayette Police Department says the shooting occurred around noon at the Martin Luther King apartments located at 205 MLK Road. According to FPD, officers are searching for the suspect, who was wearing a white...
FAYETTE, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman’s body found near Yazoo City boat ramp

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a 40-year-old woman’s body was found near a boat ramp in Yazoo City. Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers said the woman was found on Saturday, October 1 at the end of Levee Street near the Yazoo River. The woman was identified as Stacy Lynn […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Suspect wanted for fleeing MHP traffic stop

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) are looking for a person they said ran from a traffic stop in South Jackson on Thursday, September 29. They said the suspect sped off from a trooper who tried to pull them over. After a short chase, the person got out of the […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

BURNING DOWN THE (JAIL) HOUSE: Three inmates charged for fire at Warren County Jail

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported three inmates that started a small fire in the Warren County Jail on Friday, Sept. 23 have been formally charged. According to Sheriff Martin Pace, some inmates set fire to what appeared to be a piece of a mattress and some paper, then melted a plastic dinner plate on top of it, creating more smoke. The inmates were then able to arc two electrical wires together to create enough sparks to ignite the combustible materials. The guards were able to quickly put out the fire and no one was injured.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Family wants answers for deadly officer-involved shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The family of Jaylen Lewis is looking for answers. The 25-year-old was shot Sunday night on East Mayes Street by Capitol Police and died Monday afternoon. Members of the Lewis family came together to express their frustration and sadness amidst yet another officer-involved shooting. Little is known about what led up […]
MADISON, MS
WJTV 12

Police investigating robbery at Vicksburg hotel

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV)- Vicksburg police are investigating an robbery that took place overnight at Candlewood Suites. The Vicksburg Daily News reported an investigation into the robbery is in early stages. However, reports indicate that a safe was remove for the premises. No injuries were reported.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Babalu in Fondren closes effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently. Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations. Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police respond to wrecks on major thoroughfares

Two motor vehicle accidents took place Wednesday on busy thoroughfares in Vicksburg: one on Hall’s Ferry Road at Bowmar Avenue and the other on U.S. 61 South near Pemberton Square Boulevard. Woman flips car on Halls Ferry Road. A woman traveling northbound on Halls Ferry Road Wednesday morning flipped...
VICKSBURG, MS

