There were a couple of individuals who deserved recognition for their performances in Dallas’ 25-10 win over the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Quarterback Cooper Rush was efficient once again and when the Cowboys had to put together scoring drives, he did an excellent job doing so. Kicker Brett Maher was 4-for-4 on field goals and has continued his early season success, looking like a completely different guy this go around. Corner Trevon Diggs was fantastic, recording his second interception of the season along with a couple athletic pass break-ups.

