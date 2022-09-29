ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Emergency Operations Center Support Team from Colorado deployed to Florida

By Aidan Hulting
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XORnE_0iFm3Rih00

This week, the Colorado Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM) deployed 13 public safety professionals to assist in Florida.

The 13 individuals are from Colorado's state incident management teams . The 13 members will be assisting in Florida for the next 14 days.

Once on scene, the 13-member team will be acting as emergency operations center support to the state of Florida as it begins to take the steps to recover from Ian.

The team is going to be assigned to a logistics staging area located in Ocala. Over the next 14 days, they will be responsible for receiving and distributing supplies to affected areas.

The team responds after the state of Florida requested EMAC assistance due to Hurricane Ian.

EMAC , the Emergency Management Assistance Compact is an all hazards - all disciplines mutual aid compact that serves as the cornerstone of the nation's mutual aid system.

For those wanting to help people impacted by hurricane Ian, our parent company E.W. Scripps has a relief fund here. Every cent you donate goes directly to help people impacted by the storm.
_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
City
Ocala, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Mutual Aid#Emac#Hurricane Ian#E W Scripps#Roku#Appletv#Android#Koaa News5
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

Service dogs and the volunteers who train them making a difference in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS — A golden retriever/lab named Rumba lays calmly with her eyes continually looking back and forth from her owner sitting next to her in a wheelchair. Rumba is watching for signals telling her help is needed. “She makes it so that it's safe for me to go out on my own without having to have somebody with me all the time.” Rumba is Michelle Kephart’s service dog.
COLORADO STATE
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Colorado Springs, Colorado news and weather from KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy