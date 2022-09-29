ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula 1: Max Verstappen removed from championship odds

Max Verstappen is so far ahead in the Formula 1 driver standings that he has been removed from the world championship odds. Amid the current three-week break between the Italian Grand Prix at Monza and this Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix, the first Formula 1 race at Marina Bay Street Circuit since 2019, reigning world champion Max Verstappen is riding a five-race win streak.
