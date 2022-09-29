Mellencamp to open 2023 tour with pair of shows at IU Auditorium

BLOOMINGTON — Seymour’s native son John Mellencamp announced his Live and In Person 2023 Tour from the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame on Thursday.

The 76-night tour begins with a pair of shows at the Indiana University Auditorium on Feb. 5-6. The tour includes Indiana stops in Ft. Wayne and concludes in South Bend on June 23-24.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for all US dates beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at until 10 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6 through the Citi Entertainment program.

Register now at mellencamp.com for the Mellencamp mailing list presale beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Turner Classic Movies newsletter subscribers will have early access to tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 6.

Tickets for the John Mellencamp Live and In Person tour will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7.