Amazon gives Deep Creek Elementary School $20K makeover

By WMAR Staff
 4 days ago
One Essex Elementary School is getting a European style makeover.

Deep Creek Elementary had their care closet, food pantry, and teachers’ lounge redesigned by Baltimore based Chez Nous Organizing.

Deep Creek is a community school, meaning a certain percentage of their students are under the poverty line.

The newly designed rooms are part of a community classroom providing all types of services to their students and their families.

"So looking big picture, you know, is where we're headed, to a place where our kids don't want or need of anything you know. Just come to a place where they can learn and do their best and reach their dreams," said Tracey Collins, Community School Facilitator.

The school’s food pantry serves nearly 200 people each month, while the school’s care closet provides support to an additional 175 people each month.

The redesign is worth nearly $20,000 and comes from a partnership with Amazon.

