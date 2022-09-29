School board roundup: Recent meeting action by Wayne County schools

Wooster City Schools Board of Education changes preschool, kindergarten age of eligibility at Sept. 27 meeting

The board approved first reading of a policy changing preschool and kindergarten eligibility from age 5 by Sept. 30 to age 5 by Aug. 1.

The state allows the choice of either date. Cornerstone Elementary Principal Eric Vizzo noted Wooster is the only district in Wayne County using the Sept. 30 date.

Chronic absenteeism30% of Ohio students chronically absent from school last year

Director of Elementary Education, Molly Richard, and a committee of staff members explained the window between the two dates is significant to child development in being able to sit still, pay attention and exercise self-control. Physically, the growth of bones impacts a child's ability to hold a pencil and do writing assignments. Younger students are more likely to be wrongly diagnosed for ADHD based on immaturity. Academic assessments demonstrate a significant difference between older and younger children entering kindergarten. The age difference of students in some classes could range from 4 years old when they start kindergarten to age 7 when they finish it.

About 40 students would be impacted by the eligibility change, which also applies to preschool students. A final vote is expected at the October meeting.

Principal hired at Northwestern Local Schools Sept. 26 school board meeting

Tyler Keener was hired to fill the position of Northwestern High School principal at a special session of the Northwestern school board. Keener was one of four candidates and received a unanimous board vote.

Keener's two-year contract runs through July 31, 2024 and his annual salary is $95,000. His start date is in mid-October, but Keener, who is a Northwestern alumni and whose children attend Northwestern schools, will also be spending other available days in the district.

Keener previously served as the principal of Wooster High School and most recently was employed as a curriculum specialist for State Support Team-9. Superintendent Jeffrey Layton said he is pleased to find mid-year someone of Keener's experience and caliber to fill the position vacated by Randall Hafner, who resigned on Sept. 19.

Norwayne Local mourns loss of Terry O'Hare

The Norwayne Local School District Board of Education's Sept. 26 meeting was overshadowed by the loss of longtime Norwayne educator and coach Terry O'Hare, who died that day. Superintendent Kevin Leatherman said O'Hare, was the "heart and soul" of the cross country and track program, had been a part of the district since 1971.

O'Hare taught a variety of subjects at different grade levels, Leatherman said, and initiated the cross country program 25 years ago. Over the course of his tenure at Norwayne, he coached boys basketball, girls basketball, track and cross county and was in his 48th year as the girls track coach and in his 26th year as the cross country coach.

He was named the 2021-2022 Daily Record girls track and field Coach of the Year. O'Hare's wife, Karen, retired as Norwayne's superintendent in 2021.

Green Local Schools celebrates success

The Green Local Schools Board of Education celebrated success at the September meeting. The board recognized students earning FFA State and American degrees under the leadership of Stephen Heppe, Smithville High School agriculture education teacher.

The district had the most applications for State and American Degrees from Ohio FFA District 3 in Northeast Ohio with eight. Seven students received degrees, which require community service, FFA activities above the local level, academic excellence, good school attendance, and a supervised agriculture experience such as a job or an entrepreneurship.

Also recognized was art teacher Jennifer Winkler and members of the Smithie Art Club for winning a Voya Financial grant, which they will use to purchase a glass-blowing furnace for the club.

The Green district ranked 56th out of 607 school districts for achieving 22 out of 25 stars on the state report card.