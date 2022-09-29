Read full article on original website
ATV fire outside Downing catches 2 trees on fire; embers then spark cornfield blaze
NORTH OF DOWNING, Mo. — What was originally called in as a hog barn fire outside Downing turned out to be something completely different. The Downing Community Fire Association was paged out shortly after 2 p.m. Monday to a fire on County Road 965, about six miles north of Downing.
First frost and snowfall for the Heartland will be here before you know it
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. and OTTUMWA, Iowa — You know it's officially Fall when you start to see pumpkins and Halloween decorations pop up at area stores. It's also the time of the year when temperatures get a little chilly in the morning. Based on historical averages, both Kirksville and Ottumwa...
3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns
MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties
Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
Princeton woman life-flighted to hospital after bicycle she was riding is struck by pickup
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained serious injuries when the bicycle she rode was struck by a pickup truck five miles west of Princeton the evening of September 30th, and she was ejected. A medical helicopter transported 48-year-old Amy McDaniel to the University of Kansas Medical Center. No...
Missouri Department of Conservation offers free event for new hunters on October 17
The Missouri Department of Conservation invites the public to get familiar with different gun types and their functions at a free event at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville. This event will be held on Oct. 17 from 5:30-9 p.m. This event is a basic course for new and novice...
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
City of Ottumwa raising awareness about pedestrian safety
OTTUMWA, Iowa — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Ottumwa is using this time to raise awareness about the importance of making sure pedestrians are safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 6,516 pedestrians were killed in 2020...
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon
MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
State of Missouri makes large investment into the future of electric vehicles
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — This summer, the state of Missouri announced a large investment to help increase the number of electric vehicles on the road. The state plans to spend more than $100 million on electric vehicle charging stations, like the ones found at the Ayerco Convenience Store on North Baltimore Street in Kirksville.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 4 arrests on Saturday, October 1, 2022
The highway patrol reports two Browning residents, 37-year-old Chad Hill and 39-year-old Paula Foster, were arrested Saturday morning in Adair County. Both were accused of felony possession of a vehicle with an altered vehicle identification number and were taken to the Adair County Jail. Two Kirksville residents, Hunter Sala and...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
Bus driver receives minor injuries when school bus and trash truck mirrors strike each other on a curve
One driver was injured when mirrors of a school bus and a trash truck collided five miles west of Unionville on Wednesday at 6:25 am. The driver of the bus, 39-year-old Miranda Rea of Unionville, sustained a minor injury and was treated at the scene. The truck driver was 47-year-old Toby Streett of Trenton who wasn’t hurt.
Patricia Sue 'Patty' Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville, Mo., Davis-Playle-Hudson-Rimer
Patricia Sue “Patty” Murrell Harlow, 75 of Kirksville passed away peacefully in her home with family by her side Thursday September 29, 2022. She faced the daunting disease of ALS with courage & grace, a true hallmark of Patty's deep abiding faith. The daughter of Marion and Sylvia...
Rape and Abuse Crisis Service brings awareness to domestic violence in Linn County
Linn — October is domestic violence awareness month and Rape and Abuse Crisis Service better knows as RACS, held it's first ever Everyone Walks for RACS event in Osage County. RACS, is a nonprofit that serves victims of domestic violence in 9 counties in Missouri. According to Executive Director...
The impact of Alzheimer's disease and signs to be aware of
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with Alzheimer's and more than 194,000 family members and friends care for them. Since 2018, the Walk to End Alzheimer's has taken place in Kirksville to help bring awareness and show...
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
