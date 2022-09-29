ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirksville, MO

3 bridges dedicated to fallen soldiers in Adair, Macon counties

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Three area bridges will be dedicated to soldiers who gave their lives while serving their country. On Saturday, at the Rieger Armory in Kirksville, the Patriot Riders along with Missouri State Representative Chuck Basye unveiled the three signs that will honor three fallen warriors from the area.
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Macon's Immaculate Conception Oktoberfest returns

MACON, Mo. — A school in Macon continued a nearly 100-year-old tradition on Sunday. The Immaculate Conception School hosted its annual Oktoberfest celebration. The celebration, which started back in 1924, brings the community together each fall to raise money for the school. Residents who attended got to enjoy live...
MACON, MO
Kirksville, MO
Missouri Lifestyle
Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Daniel Wayne Reed, 60, of Kirksville, MO, formerly of Memphis, TN, was born March 14, 1962, in Great Lakes, IL. The son of Marvin Wayne Reed and Janet Laske Reed. He passed away, Sunday, October 2, 2022 at University of Missouri Hospital. Danny was raised in Kirksville, MO and graduated...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Four Arrests Report By Troopers In The Local Counties

Four arrests are reported by State Troopers Saturday in the area counties. In Linn county at about 10:35 am, Troopers arrested 43-year-old Monica Godinez of Chicago for alleged driving while suspended. she was processed and released. At about 7:25 pm in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 18-year-old Hunter H Sala and...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
City of Ottumwa raising awareness about pedestrian safety

OTTUMWA, Iowa — October is National Pedestrian Safety Month. The City of Ottumwa is using this time to raise awareness about the importance of making sure pedestrians are safe. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Fatality Analysis Reporting System, a total of 6,516 pedestrians were killed in 2020...
OTTUMWA, IA
Princeton Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Accident Friday Afternoon

MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.
PRINCETON, MO
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest north Missouri man on multiple allegations

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan man in Sullivan County on Wednesday morning, September 28 on a felony warrant and other allegations. Forty-four-year-old James Baker’s warrant was for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest, not having a valid license, not having insurance, and failing to register.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab

New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
TRENTON, MO
The impact of Alzheimer's disease and signs to be aware of

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Millions of Americans suffer from Alzheimer's disease. In Missouri alone, more than 120,000 people live with Alzheimer's and more than 194,000 family members and friends care for them. Since 2018, the Walk to End Alzheimer's has taken place in Kirksville to help bring awareness and show...
KIRKSVILLE, MO
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties

Three arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for Wednesday. At about 10:50 am in Sullivan County, Troopers arrested 44-year-old James D Baker of Milan for alleged resisting arrest, no valid license, no insurance, and failure to register. He was also arrested on a warrant for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Sullivan County Jail.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, MO

