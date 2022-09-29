MERCER COUNTY, MO – A Princeton bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle late Friday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 42-year old Amy McDaniel was riding on the north shoulder of US Highway 136, 5 miles west of Princeton when she was struck by the passenger side mirror of a westbound vehicle that crossed the fog line. The vehicle was driven by 62-year old Jeffery Mueller of Bethany.

PRINCETON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO