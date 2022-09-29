According to the Smithsonian Magazine, the lower human jaw has changed alongside the emergence of agricultural practices and the diet that came with it. For example, cooked foods may have weakened the strong jaws that hunter-gatherers used to chew rougher, unprepared food. The growing evidence that the human jaw has physiologically changed with the lifestyle changes associated with agriculture is being called the "jaws epidemic," reports Stanford University. The changes in the jaw — which can cause issues such as jaw pain or sleep apnea — are probably not genetic but related to certain lifestyle choices that range from eating softer foods to even poor jaw posture from sleeping on soft beds and pillows.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO