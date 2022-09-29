Read full article on original website
Achievements | Honors, appointments, publications for Sept. 30
Recent achievements for the campus community were earned by Diane Barger, Ken Bartling, Jeffrey Day, Daniel Duncan, Marques Garrett, Tom Larson, Alan Mattingly, Evelyn Mejia, Rachel Schachter, Jamie Reimer Seaman, John Westra, and the UNL Chamber Singers. Honors. Ken Bartling, a sophomore political science major, was recognized by the Governor...
Rural Fellows Program Application Opens Tomorrow!
The Rural Fellowship program is a unique program designed to connect college students to rural Nebraska communities to provide hands-on working experience for students, all while learning about and experiencing inclusive community leadership. During the seven-week internship, Student Fellows typically work on projects related to workforce and economic development, business...
Fall 2022 Methodology Applications Series
Andy Garbacz, associate professor of educational psychology and co-director of the school psychology program in the Department of Educational Psychology at the University of Wisconsin, leads the first presentation of the MAP Academy’s Fall 2022 Methodology Applications Series. His presentation, titled, “Using Implementation Science to Improve Adoption and Sustained...
New team helps students successfully navigate academic paths
Academic Navigators are a new, grant-funded team of 10 staff members dedicated to supporting undergraduate students' persistence and degree completion in collaboration with academic advisers and other student success professionals. The centrally coordinated team is embedded within the academic colleges and the Explore Center alongside academic advisor and career coach...
East Campus IANR Tailgate
You’re invited to join us for the East Campus Tailgates hosted by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources!. Each tailgate will begin 4 hours before kick-off and conclude 1 hour before kick-off. There is complimentary parking and shuttle services to and from the Stadium. October 1, 2022. College...
Nonprofit in Residence: Pryecto Cultural
The Nonprofit in Residence program enables UNL students to have volunteer and career conversations with nonprofits. Students can learn about industries, internships, and volunteer positions. ABOUT PRYECTO CULTURAL. Working to increase cultural awareness by providing enjoyable and significant educational performances and sporting events, and to expand the diversity of our...
Inaugural cohort of Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy announced
Forty first-year students in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s College of Engineering — including 10 based at the Scott Campus in Omaha — have been chosen for the inaugural cohort of the Peter Kiewit Foundation Engineering Academy at Nebraska. More than 100 applications were received for the...
Campus, community celebrating Poetry Week
In recognition of Poetry Week, the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s Department of English and Creative Writing Program are partnering with community organizations and businesses to host a series of events Sept. 29 through Oct. 7. The week kicks off with “Poetry in the Galleries,” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29...
Sheryl Lightfoot: Reconciliation in Canada
Dr. Sheryl Lightfoot will speak at the Center for Great Plains Studies on reconciliation efforts in Canada as part of the Center’s year-long focus on reckoning and reconciliation in the Great Plains. This event is presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Canada in Minneapolis, which represents Canada in Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Sept. 30 is the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation in Canada.
Fleming co-creates groundbreaking ‘The Wilds’
Jesse Fleming, assistant professor of Emerging Media Arts, created “The Wilds,” a groundbreaking new performance experience with acclaimed choreographer Laurel Jenkins and Grammy-nominated producer/composer Lewis Pesacov. “I think what audiences can be sure to expect is a very engaging event that has a lot of immersive qualities; is...
Prairie Hike
If you need a quick escape from the city, come with us for a night of hiking Nebraskan prairie.
Crowd-pleasing
Members of Triad 12 — a team consisting of the Pi Alpha Chi and Delta Gamma sororities, plus the Sigma Chi fraternity — celebrate their victory at Showtime, the annual homecoming song-and-dance competition held at Vine Street Fields. Social media photos of the week. Did you know that...
October brings frightful fun
Itching to get scared? Inspired? How about finding a place to get outdoors and soak in the beauty of fall? Or maybe throw on a sweater and purchase some delectable foods and locally-made goods? Whatever the case, check out these 5 things to do on campus and around Lincoln in October.
October Meal Kit Mondays announced
The Rec and Wellness Center is offering ready-to-go “Meal Kit Mondays” through its Wellness Kitchen on East Campus. The service offers everything needed to prepare dinner in less than an hour. All kits include a recipe card to assist with preparation. Participants provide utensils, cooking spray and minor...
Former special agent to discuss ’s search of Mar-a-Lago
Greg Stejskal, ’74, will discuss the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago as part of the College of Law’s Law and Democracy Series at noon Oct. 3 in McCollum Hall. The use of a search warrant by the FBI is a common investigative tool. It entails developing “probable cause” as required by the Fourth Amendment, documenting that probable cause in an affidavit, swearing to the veracity of the affidavit before a U.S. magistrate judge, then executing the warrant and conducting the search.
