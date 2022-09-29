Greg Stejskal, ’74, will discuss the FBI’s search of Mar-a-Lago as part of the College of Law’s Law and Democracy Series at noon Oct. 3 in McCollum Hall. The use of a search warrant by the FBI is a common investigative tool. It entails developing “probable cause” as required by the Fourth Amendment, documenting that probable cause in an affidavit, swearing to the veracity of the affidavit before a U.S. magistrate judge, then executing the warrant and conducting the search.

