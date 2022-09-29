ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Boyle Heights Beat

￼With creative flair, these Eastsiders turn to Instagram for their small business ventures

In spite of unprecedented times, home-based small businesses flourished during COVID-19. As businesses adapt to Coronavirus creatively, it should come as no surprise that some Eastside businesses have succeeded in this new environment. Local residents’ creativity has been used to launch businesses that bring the simple pleasures many people yearned for during COVD-19.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

LA mayor debate recap: Bass and Caruso spar on homelessness and public safety, agree city is in ‘crisis’

L.A. mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso took the stage Wednesday night to debate issues including homelessness, public safety, and street vending. Caruso continued to tout his experience as a “builder” and businessman, while Bass highlighted her background as a social justice advocate and champion...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼

Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Conceptual art event happening at Hollenbeck Park￼

An weeklong installation of conceptual art pieces by Norwegian sculptor Lina Viste Grønli opens Saturday afternoon at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. The exhibition ‘Persistence of Time’ is being hosted by Court Space, a “curatorial project” by Ezequiel Olvera that “seeks to create a dialogue between public and private institutions through critically informed curation and art work.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Rick Caruso makes campaign stop in Boyle Heights

Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso spoke Monday night before a small but cheerful and supportive crowd at a well-established and popular Boyle Heights restaurant. More than two dozen people, many wearing stickers or carrying signs reading “Latinos for Rick Caruso,” packed a dining room at La Parilla Restaurant on César Chávez Ave. La Parrilla owner Karina De La Cerda welcomed attendees, including several Boyle Heights business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

The places that made me

Moving around from neighborhood to neighborhood has never been easy. Change is never easy, it may be a great way to grow, but it comes with its difficulties. My name is Hailey Guerrero and I’m 17. I’ve moved apartments six times in the past seven years. I moved...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boyle Heights Beat

Boyle Heights Beat

Los Angeles, CA
ABOUT

Boyle Heights Beat offers a unique brand of community journalism, built around neighborhood meetings that youth reporters lead each quarter to solicit ideas and hear concerns.

 https://boyleheightsbeat.com/

