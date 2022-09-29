Read full article on original website
This year’s East LA Classic is moving to the LA Coliseum
An almost century-long rivalry between two local high schools is making its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The East LA Classic –between Boyle Heights’ Roosevelt and East LA’s Garfield – will be played at that historic venue on October 21st. The year’s Classic is...
￼With creative flair, these Eastsiders turn to Instagram for their small business ventures
In spite of unprecedented times, home-based small businesses flourished during COVID-19. As businesses adapt to Coronavirus creatively, it should come as no surprise that some Eastside businesses have succeeded in this new environment. Local residents’ creativity has been used to launch businesses that bring the simple pleasures many people yearned for during COVD-19.
This year’s East LA Classic is set to have its own Super Bowl moment – a Black Eyed Peas Halftime Show at the Coliseum
An almost century-long rivalry between two local high schools – Boyle Heights’ Roosevelt and East LA’s Garfield – is making its way to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on October 21st. With its first game in 1925, the East LA Classic and has been an annual...
LA mayor debate recap: Bass and Caruso spar on homelessness and public safety, agree city is in ‘crisis’
L.A. mayoral candidates Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso took the stage Wednesday night to debate issues including homelessness, public safety, and street vending. Caruso continued to tout his experience as a “builder” and businessman, while Bass highlighted her background as a social justice advocate and champion...
Mexican Independence Day Parade returns to East LA￼
Dodger great Fernando Valenzuela will be the Grand Marshall at Sunday’s Mexican Independence Day Parade, which returns to East Los Angeles after a two-year COVID hiatus. The parade will retake its traditional route on César Chávez Ave. –Westbound from Mednick to Gage– starting at 10 am. Following the parade, a Grand Festival with performances, food and games will be held at Belvedere Park, on 1st and Mednick, through 5 pm.
LA County Sheriff debate recap: Villanueva and Luna clash in combative exchanges
In a combative debate Wednesday night incumbent L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva warned that his opponent, former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna, would be a “puppet” of the Board of Supervisors if elected. Luna criticized Villanueva for his antagonistic attitude towards the board and other county agencies and officials.
Man fatally shot while driving, crashed into parked vehicle
A 23-year-old man was fatally shot the night of Sept. 16 while driving near the intersection of Folsom and Mott Street, in what police say was a gang-related incident. The shooting, which took place at around 10:05 pm, led to a collision with a parked car on the 2500 block of Folsom St.
Conceptual art event happening at Hollenbeck Park￼
An weeklong installation of conceptual art pieces by Norwegian sculptor Lina Viste Grønli opens Saturday afternoon at Hollenbeck Park in Boyle Heights. The exhibition ‘Persistence of Time’ is being hosted by Court Space, a “curatorial project” by Ezequiel Olvera that “seeks to create a dialogue between public and private institutions through critically informed curation and art work.”
Rick Caruso makes campaign stop in Boyle Heights
Mayoral candidate Rick Caruso spoke Monday night before a small but cheerful and supportive crowd at a well-established and popular Boyle Heights restaurant. More than two dozen people, many wearing stickers or carrying signs reading “Latinos for Rick Caruso,” packed a dining room at La Parilla Restaurant on César Chávez Ave. La Parrilla owner Karina De La Cerda welcomed attendees, including several Boyle Heights business owners.
How to make LA greener one tree (and park) at a time
In Los Angeles, the lack of green space is real. One out of four people killed by extreme heat in L.A. could be saved if more trees were planted in the region, according to a recent study from UCLA researchers. And research from UC Davis found disparities based on race...
Vicente Fernández street naming to take place on Mexican Independence Day￼
It wasn’t hard for councilmember Kevin de León to pick a date for the naming ceremony of Vicente Fernández – the ceremony, his office announced Friday, will take place on Sept. 16, at 5 pm, at Mariachi Plaza. The date is significant because it’s Mexican Independence...
Parents rally at Boyle Heights school, demand a better LAUSD response to climate conditions
Amidst the hottest, longest heat wave felt in the city in years, a coalition of parents gathered at a rally Wednesday at Lorena Street Elementary in Boyle Heights, to demand that the Los Angeles Unified School District do a better job of protecting its students. The parents, part of the...
The places that made me
Moving around from neighborhood to neighborhood has never been easy. Change is never easy, it may be a great way to grow, but it comes with its difficulties. My name is Hailey Guerrero and I’m 17. I’ve moved apartments six times in the past seven years. I moved...
