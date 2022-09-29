Prior to the Snap: LaFleur faces Patriots, Belichick for first time
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wondering what Green Bay’s record is against New England? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts before the Packers take on the Patriots for only the thirteenth time in NFL history on this weeks Prior to the Snap.
The Green Bay Packers remained on the right track in Week 3 after squeaking out a win in Tampa Bay, 14-12, and moving their win streak to two.
Returning back home to Lambeau, the 2-1 Packers are ready to battle the battered New England Patriots, who will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones. This will mark the first time the two teams have met since 2018, and the first matchup in Green Bay since 2014.
Between the 11 matchups between the two teams, not counting Super Bowl XXXI, the home team has won eight times. This will be only the third time that Aaron Rodgers has faced Bill Belichick and the first meeting in the Matt LaFleur era.
Game Information
Matchup: New England Patriots (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 3:25 CST on CBS
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -9.5, 40
Projected Weather: 62 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH
Statistics
All-Time against New England: 6-6
Last game against New England: 31-17 NE (11/4/18)
Last game at Lambeau Field: 26-21 GB (11/30/14)
Last 10 games against New England: 5-5
Last 10 games at Lambeau Field: 3-1
Ticket Prices – Including Fees
|Cheapest 2 Tickets
|$189 Per Ticket
|Cheapest 4 Tickets
|$194 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 2 Tickets
|$675 Per Ticket
|Most Expensive 4 Tickets
|$584 Per Ticket
Players to Watch
Green Bay Offense: WR Romeo Doubs (8REC, 73YDS, 1TD vs. TB in Week 3)
New England Offense: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (16TOUCHES, 101TOT YDS, 6.3AVG, 1TD vs. BAL in Week 3)
Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TOT, 8SOLO, 1PD vs. TB in Week 3)
New England Defense: DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (6TOT, 5SOLO, 3SACK vs. BAL in Week 3)
Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)
Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (O), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), OT Yosh Nijman (Q), OT Caleb Jones (O)
New England: QB Mac Jones (O), WR Jakobi Meyers (O), CB Malcolm Butler (Q), S Kyle Dugger (Q), DL Davon Godchaux (Q), DE Lawrence Guy (O), CB Jalen Mills (Q), LB Raekwon McMillan (Q), S Adrian Phillips (Q), S Joshuah Bledsoe (Q), OT Yodny Cajuste (O), WR Kristian Wilkerson (O), RB Ty Montgomery (O)
