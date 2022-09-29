ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Prior to the Snap: LaFleur faces Patriots, Belichick for first time

By Ben Newhouse
WFRV Local 5
WFRV Local 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xbluG_0iFm097t00

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wondering what Green Bay’s record is against New England? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts before the Packers take on the Patriots for only the thirteenth time in NFL history on this weeks Prior to the Snap.

The Green Bay Packers remained on the right track in Week 3 after squeaking out a win in Tampa Bay, 14-12, and moving their win streak to two.

Returning back home to Lambeau, the 2-1 Packers are ready to battle the battered New England Patriots, who will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones. This will mark the first time the two teams have met since 2018, and the first matchup in Green Bay since 2014.

Between the 11 matchups between the two teams, not counting Super Bowl XXXI, the home team has won eight times. This will be only the third time that Aaron Rodgers has faced Bill Belichick and the first meeting in the Matt LaFleur era.

Game Information

Matchup: New England Patriots (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)
Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin
Time: 3:25 CST on CBS
Spread & O/U: Green Bay -9.5, 40
Projected Weather: 62 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against New England: 6-6
Last game against New England: 31-17 NE (11/4/18)
Last game at Lambeau Field: 26-21 GB (11/30/14)
Last 10 games against New England: 5-5
Last 10 games at Lambeau Field: 3-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $189 Per Ticket
Cheapest 4 Tickets $194 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 2 Tickets $675 Per Ticket
Most Expensive 4 Tickets $584 Per Ticket
Ticket Prices as of 9/29/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Romeo Doubs (8REC, 73YDS, 1TD vs. TB in Week 3)
New England Offense: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (16TOUCHES, 101TOT YDS, 6.3AVG, 1TD vs. BAL in Week 3)
Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TOT, 8SOLO, 1PD vs. TB in Week 3)
New England Defense: DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (6TOT, 5SOLO, 3SACK vs. BAL in Week 3)

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yduas_0iFm097t00
    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) and tight end Alize Mack (47) celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IBH8p_0iFm097t00
    New England Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson runs against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MEQPt_0iFm097t00
    Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Russell Gage during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pjQom_0iFm097t00
    New England Patriots’ Deatrich Wise, Jr., against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors).(AP Photo/Paul Connors)(AP Photo/Paul Connors)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nf7X6_0iFm097t00
    FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Packers are hoping to bounce back from losses to the Rams and Patriots when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDZiU_0iFm097t00
    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb pumps his fist after making a catch for a first down against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wcF2K_0iFm097t00
    Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ajjlc_0iFm097t00
    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles with the ball against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (O), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), OT Yosh Nijman (Q), OT Caleb Jones (O)

New England: QB Mac Jones (O), WR Jakobi Meyers (O), CB Malcolm Butler (Q), S Kyle Dugger (Q), DL Davon Godchaux (Q), DE Lawrence Guy (O), CB Jalen Mills (Q), LB Raekwon McMillan (Q), S Adrian Phillips (Q), S Joshuah Bledsoe (Q), OT Yodny Cajuste (O), WR Kristian Wilkerson (O), RB Ty Montgomery (O)

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFRV Local 5

HS Football: Three NEC teams remain unbeaten, full Friday highlights

(WFRV) – Through the first four weeks of the high school football season, North Eastern Conference teams were a combined 23-1, dominating the nonconference slate and crossover games with the Bay. That was bound to change Friday, with the league’s six teams facing each other for the first time – including two undefeated matchups. The […]
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Green Bay, WI
Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Football
The Spun

Bill Belichick Makes His Opinion On The Packers Very Clear

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is a noted football history buff, which is why he seems so amped to be playing in Green Bay this week. Throughout the week leading up to tomorrow's game against the Packers, Belichick has given nods to the franchise's illustrious history. He touched on it again in his press conference Friday, via Pro Football Talk.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deatrich Wise
Person
Aaron Rodgers
WFRV Local 5

Border battle: Packers-Vikings kick off season

(WFRV) – The storylines abound as the Green Bay Packers travel to a raucous and sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium Sunday afternoon for the NFL regular season-opener. The border rivals meet for the 124th time overall in an early NFC North showdown at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. Green Bay leads the regular-season series 63-55-3 and the teams […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Adrian Amos on win vs. Bears

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Packers picked up their first win of the season on Sunday in their home opener versus the Chicago Bears, winning 27-10. Local 5 Sports Director Burke Griffin and co-host Harry Sydney were joined by Packers safety Adrian Amos in this week’s episode of ‘Locker Room’. Griffin, Sydney, and Amos […]
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Cst#Winds 8mph Statistics
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Kick off to 2022 season, preparing for MN

(WFRV) – The Packers are less than a week away from their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NFL season. Green Bay is set to take on their NFC North rival, the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 11. Sports Director Burke Griffin is joined by co-host Harry Sydney to chat all things green and […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Green Bay Nation: Previewing the Battle of the Bays

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers are coming off their first win of the season and Green Bay Nation discussed how the team bounced back against the Chicago Bears. Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to break down the week two win. It’s a battle of the bays as […]
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room Preview: Center Josh Myers expected to join live

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – After the battle of the bays, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers will return back home before facing the New England Patriots. Local 5’s Burke Griffin and co-host Jarrett Bush will talk about the positives and negatives of the Packers’ start to the year and preview Mac Jones coming to Lambeau Field. […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

Locker Room: Quarterback Jordan Love joins the show

(WFRV) – The Packers lost their season opener on the road to the division rival Vikings 23-7. Sports Director Burke Griffin and Super Bowl 45 champion Jarrett Bush give their analysis on week one before the 1-0 Chicago Bears come to Titletown. Packers quarterback Jordan Love joined the show and shared with the guys the […]
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

In the Zone: Getting to know rookie WR Samori Toure

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – In this week’s edition of ‘In the Zone with Kyle Malzhan’ – rookie wide receiver Samori Toure shares his love for the city of Green Bay, gives insight about the wide receiver room, and what working with Aaron Rodgers is like week in and week out.
GREEN BAY, WI
WFRV Local 5

WFRV Local 5

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

"Community news, weather, Wisconsin sports, Positively Wisconsin stories, Green Bay Wis, Fox Cities, Lakeshore and communities throughout Northeast Wisconsin. https://www.wearegreenbay.com/"

 https://www.wearegreenbay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy