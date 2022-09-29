Prior to the Snap: LaFleur faces Patriots, Belichick for first time

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Wondering what Green Bay’s record is against New England? Take a look at a couple of interesting facts before the Packers take on the Patriots for only the thirteenth time in NFL history on this weeks Prior to the Snap.

The Green Bay Packers remained on the right track in Week 3 after squeaking out a win in Tampa Bay, 14-12, and moving their win streak to two.

Returning back home to Lambeau, the 2-1 Packers are ready to battle the battered New England Patriots, who will be without starting quarterback Mac Jones. This will mark the first time the two teams have met since 2018, and the first matchup in Green Bay since 2014.

Between the 11 matchups between the two teams, not counting Super Bowl XXXI, the home team has won eight times. This will be only the third time that Aaron Rodgers has faced Bill Belichick and the first meeting in the Matt LaFleur era.

Game Information

Matchup: New England Patriots (1-2) @ Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Location: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Time: 3:25 CST on CBS

Spread & O/U: Green Bay -9.5, 40

Projected Weather: 62 degrees, Partly Cloudy, Winds 8MPH

Statistics

All-Time against New England: 6-6

Last game against New England: 31-17 NE (11/4/18)

Last game at Lambeau Field: 26-21 GB (11/30/14)

Last 10 games against New England: 5-5

Last 10 games at Lambeau Field: 3-1

Ticket Prices – Including Fees

Cheapest 2 Tickets $189 Per Ticket Cheapest 4 Tickets $194 Per Ticket Most Expensive 2 Tickets $675 Per Ticket Most Expensive 4 Tickets $584 Per Ticket Ticket Prices as of 9/29/2022 on SeatGeek

Players to Watch

Green Bay Offense: WR Romeo Doubs (8REC, 73YDS, 1TD vs. TB in Week 3)

New England Offense: RB Rhamondre Stevenson (16TOUCHES, 101TOT YDS, 6.3AVG, 1TD vs. BAL in Week 3)

Green Bay Defense: LB De’Vondre Campbell (14TOT, 8SOLO, 1PD vs. TB in Week 3)

New England Defense: DE Deatrich Wise Jr. (6TOT, 5SOLO, 3SACK vs. BAL in Week 3)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) and tight end Alize Mack (47) celebrate a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during a preseason NFL football game Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

New England Patriots’ Rhamondre Stevenson runs against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2022 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Green Bay Packers’ De’Vondre Campbell stops Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Russell Gage during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

New England Patriots’ Deatrich Wise, Jr., against the Baltimore Ravens during an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Paul Connors).(AP Photo/Paul Connors)(AP Photo/Paul Connors)

FILE – In this Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, file photo, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) scrambles away from New England Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers (98) during the first half of an NFL football game in Foxborough, Mass. The Packers are hoping to bounce back from losses to the Rams and Patriots when they host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb pumps his fist after making a catch for a first down against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/AP Images for Panini)

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers scrambles with the ball against the New England Patriots during an NFL football game Sunday Nov. 30, 2014, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Injuries (O=Out, D=Doubtful, Q=Questionable, P=Probable)

Green Bay: CB Jaire Alexander (O), WR Sammy Watkins (O), LB Krys Barnes (O), OT Yosh Nijman (Q), OT Caleb Jones (O)

New England: QB Mac Jones (O), WR Jakobi Meyers (O), CB Malcolm Butler (Q), S Kyle Dugger (Q), DL Davon Godchaux (Q), DE Lawrence Guy (O), CB Jalen Mills (Q), LB Raekwon McMillan (Q), S Adrian Phillips (Q), S Joshuah Bledsoe (Q), OT Yodny Cajuste (O), WR Kristian Wilkerson (O), RB Ty Montgomery (O)

Click here to sign up for the Local 5 Community Newsletter

For the latest Packers news, join Local 5’s Burke Griffin for Locker Room every Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. at the Radisson Hotel and Conference enter in the Cedar and Sage Restaurant.

For the latest Packers interviews, join Local 5’s Kyle Malzhan for In The Zone .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.