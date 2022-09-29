ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

fox5dc.com

Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police

WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
FAIRFAX, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home

LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
LEESBURG, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows suspects connected to Buddy Harrison's murder

WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the deadly shooting of local boxing legend Buddy Harrison. In the video, a white car pulls up outside Harrison's home along 30th Street Southeast. Two men get out and run out of the frame. A...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Smash-and-grab robbery suspect identified by Fairfax County Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police. Fairfax County Police say Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD

