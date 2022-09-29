Read full article on original website
Stabbing investigation underway in Prince William County
A stabbing investigation is underway after a man was injured in his upper body, according to Prince William County Police. The victim's vehicle was found in the hospital parking lot where police also found a firearm and evidence of an apparent drug distribution.
NBC Washington
Mom Demands Apology From Fairfax County Police After She Was Mistakenly Detained
A Northern Virginia mother is demanding an apology and more from the Fairfax County Police Department after officers intentionally rammed into her car over the weekend with her children inside and handcuffed her. Police said she was not the person they were looking for. Jamee Kimble said she was on...
Loudoun County substitute teacher charged with assault after alleged incident with student
A Loudoun County Public Schools substitute teacher was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery after an alleged incident involving a student at a high school in Leesburg
fox5dc.com
Car with child inside stolen while mother delivered groceries: police
WASHINGTON - A Fairfax, Virginia woman and her young daughter were safely reunited shortly after police say thieves in D.C. stole the car the child was sitting in while the mother delivered groceries. Authorities say the stolen vehicle was reported around 2:10 p.m. Sunday in the 400 block of Kenyon...
fox5dc.com
Shooting victim dies after being dropped off at Fairfax County hospital: police
ALEXANDRIA, Va. - A man is dead after being dropped off at a Fairfax County hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday morning, according to police. Fairfax County Police said the man was dropped off at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia around 8:18 a.m. on Sunday. Police said...
fox5dc.com
19-year-old arrested for killing man inside of Loudoun County home
LEESBURG, Va. - A 19-year-old man is in custody accused of killing a man in Loudoun County, Virginia, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded for welfare check to the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg on Friday. Once there, the deputies discovered a...
Genealogy tests give answers to family of missing woman
Veronique Duperly spent most of 1975 plastering posters of her younger sister's high school yearbook picture onto street corners all around Fairfax County.
Man killed in shooting in Fairfax
According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
Police: Woman dies from hit-and-run in Fairfax Co.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department are investigating after a woman died from a hit-and-run in Annandale. Officials said that a pedestrian woman was fatally struck by a car at the intersection of Annandale Road and Maple Place just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The woman was taken to the hospital but did not survive her injuries, according to police.
fox5dc.com
Video shows suspects connected to Buddy Harrison's murder
WASHINGTON - D.C. police have released new surveillance video of the moments before and after the deadly shooting of local boxing legend Buddy Harrison. In the video, a white car pulls up outside Harrison's home along 30th Street Southeast. Two men get out and run out of the frame. A...
fox5dc.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run crash; Fairfax County Police searching for suspect
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Annandale Road around 7:55 p.m. on Sunday. Officers responded for a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian was...
fox5dc.com
Search for hit-and-run driver in deadly Annandale crash
Fairfax County Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run that left a woman dead along Annandale Road on Sunday. FOX 5's David Kaplan has all the details.
fox5dc.com
Smash-and-grab robbery suspect identified by Fairfax County Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - A suspect has been identified in a smash-and-grab armed robbery in Springfield, according to police. Fairfax County Police say Lamont Marable, 25, of Maryland is wanted for commercial robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit a felony.
WTOP
Toddler found with bullet wounds at car crash scene in SE DC
A two-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound at the scene of a car crash in Southeast D.C. early Sunday morning. Police say the shooting happened in Prince George’s County. District police said that around 12:30 a.m. officers were responding to the scene of a car crash at...
fox5dc.com
Arundel Mills Mall gunman who fired weapon in food court still sought by police
HANOVER, Md. - Arundel Mills Mall resumed normal operations after a gun scare over the weekend – a situation that the Anne Arundel County's top executive feels might be seen more often following a recent Supreme Court ruling. The situation was reported inside the mall Saturday when officials say...
fox5dc.com
3 dogs stolen at gunpoint in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - Two adult dogs and one puppy were stolen at gunpoint in Laurel, according to Anne Arundel County Police. The robbery occurred in the 200 block of Ertter Drive around 9 p.m. The victims say they were selling their dog to the three suspects in Jill Lane and Ertter Drive parking lot.
19-year-old charged after man found dead in Loudoun County home
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old is facing multiple charges after a man was found dead in a Loudoun County home Friday and, according to the sheriff's office, the suspect was found in the victim's vehicle in another county. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the home, located...
Alexandria Police asking for help identifying woman
According to the Alexandria Police Department, a woman was found on the 3800 block of Edison Street. She is not communicating with police and is carrying no identification.
fox5dc.com
Tow truck driver shot at in Annapolis during call to unlock vehicle for suspected shooter: police
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Authorities say shots were fired at a tow truck driver over the weekend in Annapolis during a call to unlock a vehicle for the suspected shooter. The shooting was reported Saturday around 3:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Royal Street. The driver told police they were...
Police: Man stabbed multiple times after fight outside Hyattsville restaurant
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man is seriously hurt after being stabbed outside a restaurant on Hamilton Street in Hyattsville, Maryland, authorities said. Police are looking for the two men responsible for the stabbing. The incident occurred in the 3100 block of Hamilton Street at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, after...
