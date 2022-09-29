Read full article on original website
Related
WTOP
Falcons put Patterson on IR, seek new starting running back
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons must find a new starting running back after placing Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve on Monday with a knee injury. Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson had a minor knee procedure. Patterson will miss at least four games, leaving rookie Tyler Allgeier and Caleb...
WTOP
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. BUFFALO BILLS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — BUFFALO: CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, OT Justin Murray, DT Ed Oliver, DT Jordah Phillips, TE Tommy Sweeney. BALTIMORE: CB Jaylen Armour-Davis, RB Kenyan Drake, LB Justin Houston, OT Patrick Mekari, OT Ronnie Stanley.
WTOP
The Commanders’ offense, which was supposed to be upgraded, is simply stuck
Washington's supposedly upgraded offense is simply stuck originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. A plethora of problems on Washington’s offense, which were once again evident in Week 4’s matchup with Dallas, has made one thing clear: The Commanders aren’t running an NFL-level operation on that side of the ball.
WTOP
Doug Pederson get standing O, tough loss in Philly return
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Doug Pederson walked out to a standing ovation from Eagles fans, forever grateful for the former coach’s role in leading the franchise to the 2017 season Super Bowl championship. Pederson walked off the field without his Jaguars jacket. Jason Kelce, the Eagles center and heart...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTOP
Today in Sports History-Tom Brady records 500 TD passes
1895 — Horace Rawlins wins the first U.S. Open. Rawlins beats Willie Dunn with 36-hole total of 173 at the Newport Golf Club in Newport, R.I. 1927 — John Longden rides the first official winner of his career, named Hugo K. Asher, in Salt Lake City. 1940 —...
WTOP
Stock Report: Cowboys loss shows it could be a long year for the Commanders
DALLAS — Folks it might be a long year for the Commanders. They can’t block and don’t particularly love tackling. And when Commanders owner Dan Snyder told the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission, “we finally have ourselves a quarterback,” seems like that declaration was premature.
WTOP
Lions looking for a fix for the team’s defensive woes
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell says there’s a recurring theme for his team’s defensive struggles this season. “We have a guy that doesn’t do the right thing and then the guy who knows what to do is trying to overcompensate for it, then that’s costing him a step on his job and then this guy’s trying to cover for him,” Campbell said Monday. “Then the next play, they don’t trust that their teammates are going to be there.
WTOP
Giants off to best start since 2011 but QB injuries a worry
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants are off to their best start since 2011, and there’s no need to tell the team to stay focused. While the 3-1 record is welcome with a new coach, Brian Daboll’s team has injury concerns galore, starting at quarterback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
WTOP
Grounded running game has Colts searching for solutions
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Colts coach Frank Reich continues to insist Indianapolis needs to be a run-first team. His approach generally worked during his first four seasons. Now, though, everything seems to be out of sync. New quarterback Matt Ryan is struggling with turnovers, a revamped offensive line has not...
WTOP
Commanders plan to activate Brian Robinson Jr. from NFI list, ‘optimistic’ he’ll play vs. Titans
Commanders plan to activate RB Brian Robinson Jr. from NFI list originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The Washington Commanders plan to activate running back Brian Robinson Jr. from the Non-Football Injury list on Wednesday, head coach Ron Rivera told reporters on Monday via Zoom. Robinson was placed on NFI...
WTOP
NFL alum Brandon Marshall brings ‘I Am Athlete’ to DC’s City Winery
Hear our full conversation on my podcast “Beyond the Fame.”. He’s a six-time Pro Bowler who holds the NFL record for the most receptions in a game. He also shares his expertise every week as the co-host of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime. This Thursday, Brandon...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Jahan Dotson will be sidelined 1-2 weeks, Chase Young needs more time
Dotson will be sidelined 1-2 weeks, Young needs more time originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera revealed on Monday that star rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson will be sidelined for one or two weeks with a hamstring issue from Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys.
Musgrove sharp in tune-up, wild card Padres hold off Giants
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Joe Musgrove pitched six shutout innings in a potential postseason tune-up and Wil Myers homered to cap a seven-run eighth that carried the San Diego Padres past the San Francisco Giants 7-4 on Monday night. One night after clinching a wild card, the Padres remained a game ahead of the Phillies for the No. 5 seed in the National League playoffs. Philadelphia secured its first postseason berth in 11 years with a 3-0 win at Houston. The fifth seed will play a best-of-three series on the road this weekend against the Mets or Braves — whichever one does not win the NL East. The sixth seed will play its best-of-three set at NL Central champion St. Louis. If the Padres and Phillies finish with identical records, Philadelphia holds the season-series tiebreaker and would get the No. 5 seed.
WTOP
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Freeman, Los Angeles, .327; McNeil, New York, .326; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, .318; T.Turner, Los Angeles, .298; M.Machado, San Diego, .294; Arenado, St. Louis, .292; S.Marte, New York, .292; Bohm, Philadelphia, .282; Hoerner, Chicago, .282; J.Turner, Los Angeles, .280. RUNS_Betts, Los Angeles, 116; Freeman, Los Angeles, 116; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 105;...
MLB・
WTOP
Nationals Notebook: Season ends with disappointment, but hope
The long Nationals nightmare ends this week. But not yet, thanks to the lockout their series with the New York Mets was tacked on to the end of this year’s regular season schedule. We get three more games of a 100-plus loss team after the first weekend of October.
WTOP
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Báez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth and hurt his left groin while sliding into second base successfully. He needed assistance to leave the field, an arm draped over manager Scott Servais and an athletic trainer. Haggerty is to have an MRI Tuesday. Andrew Chafin struck out Carlos Santana for his third save.
WTOP
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — The scheduled game between the Washington Nationals and New York Mets was postponed by rain Monday night and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game is set to begin at 4:10 p.m., though the forecast...
Maxey scores 20 as Philly beats Nets in Simmons debut
Tyrese Maxey scored 20 points, Julian Champagnie and Furkan Korkmaz finished with 15 each as the Philadelphia 76ers defeated Brooklyn 127-108 as the Nets finally had all three of their big stars on the floor at the same time
Comments / 0