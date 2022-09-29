ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Theft arrests reported by local police agencies

Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 29-Oct. 3

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:03 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Fire. 6:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:08 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Com-plaint. 7:41 a.m....
MORGAN CITY, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine

Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RACELAND, LA
Local police report arrests on drunken-driving, illegal shooting charges

Morgan City police made two drunken-driving arrests Thursday, and Berwick officers arrested a man accused of firing a gun in the city limits. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 59 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting

RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
RESERVE, LA
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 22-29: Samantha Edmonston, 55, 16146 Bolivar Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Jade Davis, 19, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Identity Theft;. Martin...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Lockport man allegedly molested three children

Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
LOCKPORT, LA
Raceland Man Arrested on Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man has been arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges. Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was arrested on Thursday. Narcotics agents had been investigating Diggs’ involvement with the sale of illegal drugs. Through investigation, agents obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant. On the afternoon of September 29, 2022, agents and patrol deputies arrived at his residence on Market Street and took Diggs into custody. He was found to have approximately $2,500 in cash in his possession. Inside the residence, agents located a handgun that had been modified to be fired automatically. Inside his vehicle, agents found approximately 336 grams of marijuana, over 16 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 12 grams of methamphetamine, and various items associated with the sale of illegal drugs as well as various ammunition.
RACELAND, LA
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash

On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
HOUMA, LA

