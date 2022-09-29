Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Theft arrests reported by local police agencies
Morgan City and Franklin police and parish deputies made arrests on theft charges over the weekend, and the parish Narcotics Section detained a man accused of possessing stolen weapons. St. Mary. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 96-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 124 complaints and...
brproud.com
Louisiana man gets almost $850,000 bond after seizure of marijuana, gun, meth and more
RACELAND, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged drug dealer was arrested last week after an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO said Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, was “arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges.”. Diggs was arrested at his home and a subsequent search by...
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police radio logs for Sept. 29-Oct. 3
The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:03 a.m. Fifth and Duke streets; Fire. 6:54 a.m. 7700 block of La. 182; Crash. 7:08 a.m. 400 block of Adams Street; Com-plaint. 7:41 a.m....
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine
Louisiana Man Arrested After Agents Found an Illegally Modified Weapon, Marijuana, and Methamphetamine. On September 30, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland, Louisiana was arrested Thursday, September 29, 2022, on numerous drug and weapons charges. Narcotics agents had been looking into Diggs’ role...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
stmarynow.com
Local police report arrests on drunken-driving, illegal shooting charges
Morgan City police made two drunken-driving arrests Thursday, and Berwick officers arrested a man accused of firing a gun in the city limits. Interim Police Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 59 calls for service in the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:
2 Accused Murderers Indicted, 1 Violent Boyfriend Convicted in Separate St. Landry Parish Cases
In the St. Landry Parish court system, three cases against people accused of committing violent crimes each took big steps forward.
brproud.com
Louisiana woman arrested in connection with deadly shooting
RESERVE La. (BRPROUD) – On Saturday afternoon, the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a murder suspect. On that same day, deputies were called to a deadly shooting in Reserve. SJPSO said, “The victim was shot several times and was pronounced deceased...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 22-29
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 22-29: Samantha Edmonston, 55, 16146 Bolivar Dr, Prairieville was charged w/ Illegal Possession of Stolen Things, and arrested pursuant to a fugitive warrant;. Jade Davis, 19, 2525 W Orice Roth Rd, Gonzales was charged w/ Identity Theft;. Martin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Lockport man allegedly molested three children
Police today announced the arrest of a man for the alleged sexual abuse of three children in Lafourche Parish. “Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Lockport man has been charged with sex crimes involving juveniles. Cullen Curole, 24, was arrested,”
theadvocate.com
Leaked informants, tipping off suspects: Inside allegations against arrested Baton Rouge cop
After Baton Rouge Police brass announced in August that they had arrested two of the department’s own officers, allegations against one of the cops amounted to what a policing expert called one of law enforcement's “cardinal sins.”. The former officer, Richmond Barrow, is accused of leaking information in...
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
houmatimes.com
Raceland Man Arrested on Numerous Drug and Weapons Charges
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced a Raceland man has been arrested on numerous drug and weapons charges. Bryantra Diggs, 24, of Raceland was arrested on Thursday. Narcotics agents had been investigating Diggs’ involvement with the sale of illegal drugs. Through investigation, agents obtained arrest warrants and a search warrant. On the afternoon of September 29, 2022, agents and patrol deputies arrived at his residence on Market Street and took Diggs into custody. He was found to have approximately $2,500 in cash in his possession. Inside the residence, agents located a handgun that had been modified to be fired automatically. Inside his vehicle, agents found approximately 336 grams of marijuana, over 16 grams of synthetic marijuana, over 12 grams of methamphetamine, and various items associated with the sale of illegal drugs as well as various ammunition.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWL-TV
Suspect at-large in St. John homicide
NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
brproud.com
Denham Springs man killed after being ejected from truck over the weekend
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Nicholas A. Bernard, 26, of Denham Springs, was killed early Saturday morning in a single-vehicle crash. Louisiana State Police Troop E was called to a deadly crash around 6 a.m. on Saturday, October 1. Bernard was driving a 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 when the...
brproud.com
APSO identify man shot in car in Ascension Parish
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting on Friday morning. The call came in around 6:30 a.m. about a shooting incident on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. A man, now identified as David Washington Jr., 31, was found dead inside a vehicle....
St. Martin Parish Sheriff Trying to death with Fatal Hit and Runs
Hit-and-run deaths have the St. Maritn Parish Sheriff asking for more from his deputies.
houmatimes.com
Pedestrian Killed in Terrebonne Parish Crash
On September 29, 2022, around 8:45 p.m., Troopers with Louisiana State Police Troop C responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on LA 24 near Stadium Drive in Houma. This crash claimed the life of 58-year-old Albert Legarde of Houma. The initial investigation revealed a 2013 Dodge Charger was traveling...
brproud.com
Convicted felons from Louisiana arrested after search uncovers guns, heroin, marijuana and more
BAYOU CORNE, La. (BRPROUD) – Kaitlyn Marie Landry, 26, of Belle Rose, and Gary Cox, Sr., 27, of Belle Rose are both behind bars after a recent search of a home on Highway 70 South. On Tuesday, deputies tried “to execute felony domestic related charges on Gary Cox, Sr.,”...
Louisiana woman arrested, accused of driving while under the influence with kids in the car
According to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 34-year-old Megan C. Cooper was found with drugs in her vehicle after getting pulled over for driving erratically.
Three in custody after 20,000 gallons of oil leaked into Louisiana bayou
Three people have been arrested in connection to an oil spill at an Entergy substation that dumped thousands of gallons of oil into a St. Bernard Parish bayou earlier this week.
Comments / 0