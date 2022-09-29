Read full article on original website
Related
mynbc5.com
UVM folds liberal arts programs into new School of the Arts
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont unveiled its new School of the Arts on Monday as the school folds several disciplines under a single umbrella. The School of the Arts will bring UVM's music, theater, dance, art, art history, creative writing, and film and television studies programs together for the first time, the school said in a release.
WCAX
Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
Two Vermont Schools Cancel Classes Due to Illness, Staff Shortages
After a month of minimal school disruptions, Spaulding High School in Barre and U-32 Middle & High School in East Montpelier canceled classes on Monday due to a combination of widespread illness and staffing shortages. Barre Unified Union School District superintendent Chris Hennessey closed Spaulding High School for the full...
WCAX
Why the future of a popular Vermont state park and reservoir are in question
HYDE PARK, Vt. (WCAX) - Hydroelectricity has been identified as a key piece of meeting Vermont’s climate goals. Local and state leaders are puzzling over how to properly manage a Hyde Park dam and try to preserve the famous reservoir behind it. Kayakers load into the Green River Reservoir...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynbc5.com
Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
mynbc5.com
This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont
STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
WCAX
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe
MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales
Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license
Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington
Three retail cannabis shops were expected to open Saturday, the first day permitted by state law, including Ceres Collaborative in Burlington. One customer said he arrived at 6:30 a.m. to be first in line. Read the story on VTDigger here: As Vermont launches retail cannabis sales, customers line up in downtown Burlington.
WCAX
South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel
Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
Colchester Sun
City council votes 4 to 1 to approve resolution of appreciation for Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko and the work they did as interim co-managers
ESSEX JUNCTION — Brad Luck and Wendy Hysko made history as the interim co-managers who guided the Village of Essex Junction through the municipal transition of becoming a city. Sept. 14 was their last official day as co-managers, and Regina Mahony was welcomed into her role as city manager.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynbc5.com
Recreational marijuana in Vermont is officially available for retail purchase
On Oct. 1, marijuana became recreationally legal to purchase at dispensaries throughout the state. So far, only three dispensaries are licensed to sell in the state, but many more are in the licensing process. Saturday morning in Burlington, Cere's Collaborative hosted its grand opening. "I think people have been in...
Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues
The two shootings took place Sunday night, according to authorities — one at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and the other on Williston Road in South Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Suspect pleads not guilty to murder charge in Burlington shooting, probe into South Burlington killing continues.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Poppy
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison
Krystal Whitcomb was ‘at the center’ of the conspiracy to murder Michael Pimental, a judge said Friday, and her role in the regional drug trade led directly to his death. Read the story on VTDigger here: Waterford woman linked to Northeast Kingdom murder given 12 years in prison.
Help Needed Finding Missing Teen from Peru, New York Last Seen on Thursday
Authorities are asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager who has not been seen for several days. Troopers were called to a home on Davern Road in the Clinton county town of Peru, New York at approximately 8:49pm on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 for a report of a missing person.
mymalonetelegram.com
Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022
MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
Judge denies release to suspect in Danville slaying case
Berk Eratay is accused of murder for hire in connection with the January 2018 death of Gregory Davis.
animalpetitions.org
Demand Shelter Stop Allegedly Letting Kittens Die Slow, Painful Deaths
Target: Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture. Goal: Investigate Franklin County Animal Rescue for alleged mistreatment of shelter animals. Franklin County Animal Rescue has come under fire from its own employees alleging gross mistreatment of dogs and cats in their care. In a recent incident, a 5-week-old kitten was found by a staff member—Brittany Kilbur—reportedly crying out as though in pain and distressed. Although Kilbur contacted the shelter manager, she states she didn’t hear back and proceeded to contact a local veterinary technician, who reportedly informed her the kitten was dying and that she should bring the kitten in to die more peacefully. Kilbur’s manager allegedly denied her permission to transport the kitten, and once the kitten died apparently instructed staff members to wrap her body up and stuff her in the freezer.
Comments / 0