ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

UVM folds liberal arts programs into new School of the Arts

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont unveiled its new School of the Arts on Monday as the school folds several disciplines under a single umbrella. The School of the Arts will bring UVM's music, theater, dance, art, art history, creative writing, and film and television studies programs together for the first time, the school said in a release.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
BARRE, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
Burlington, VT
Health
Local
Vermont Health
mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

This Is Our Home: Stowe, Vermont

STOWE, Vt. — Stowe, Vermont, is just one of those places many people likely have on their bucket lists. Sitting in Lamoille County, Stowe draws in crowds from all over the world, especially this time of the year. Stowe’s stunning fall foliage gives leaf peepers a slice of Mother...
STOWE, VT
WCAX

Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man with Alzheimer’s disease who went missing from his home in Milton on Monday has been found safe. David Cadreact, 79, disappeared from his 100-acre farm on Cadreact Road around 1:30 p.m. Investigators say Cadreact suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and diabetes.
MILTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellbeing#Linus College#Champlain College
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
mymalonetelegram.com

Honor Flight makes last trip of 2022

MALONE — Five area veterans loaded up for the last North Country Honor Flight of the year Friday, gathering in Malone before being escorted to the Plattsburgh International Airport by a motorcyle contingent, law enforcement, and first responders for their flight to Washington, D.C. to view war memorial none have yet seen in person.
MALONE, NY
animalpetitions.org

Demand Shelter Stop Allegedly Letting Kittens Die Slow, Painful Deaths

Target: Tom Vilsack, United States Secretary of Agriculture. Goal: Investigate Franklin County Animal Rescue for alleged mistreatment of shelter animals. Franklin County Animal Rescue has come under fire from its own employees alleging gross mistreatment of dogs and cats in their care. In a recent incident, a 5-week-old kitten was found by a staff member—Brittany Kilbur—reportedly crying out as though in pain and distressed. Although Kilbur contacted the shelter manager, she states she didn’t hear back and proceeded to contact a local veterinary technician, who reportedly informed her the kitten was dying and that she should bring the kitten in to die more peacefully. Kilbur’s manager allegedly denied her permission to transport the kitten, and once the kitten died apparently instructed staff members to wrap her body up and stuff her in the freezer.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy