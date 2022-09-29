Read full article on original website
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers
Watch Bobby Wagner murk a fan who charged the field during Rams vs. 49ers. Fans running across fields during pro sporting events are nothing new but seeing a professional athlete tackle them on the field is a whole other story. During the Los Angeles Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football...
Saquon Barkley had to take over at QB for the Giants and it actually went pretty well
In the slugfest unwatchable mess that was Giants and Bears (-3) on Sunday, we still got a few silly football surprises worth noting. For example, noted Elusive Athlete Daniel Jones had almost 70 yards rushing with two scores on the ground. The hapless Bears and Justin Fields, meanwhile, managed to piece together three red-zone worthy possessions and somehow failed to score a touchdown anyway.
Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field
Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field
Video: Insane Saquon Barkley Play Is Going Viral On Sunday
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has looked four years and several major injuries younger so far this season. His latest play might be show just how good of a year it's been. During today's game against the Chicago Bears, Barkley caught a pass in the backfield from Daniel...
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
"They would like to work things out," a source tells PEOPLE of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month," a source tells PEOPLE. The longtime couple have been away from each other for the last six weeks, as Brady, 45, returns to the NFL and Bündchen, 42, is traveling. "Gisele is busy with her own life now, and has spent time away from Tom in Miami and New York," says one insider. A second source...
Buccaneers coaches have extra pressure versus Chiefs after news
The Buccaneers should have all of their offensive pieces back versus the Chiefs. There should be no excuses for offensive woes now. The Buccaneers getting all of their offensive playmakers back is a good news-bad news situation for the coaching staff. This might sound silly to some. Of course having...
Giants WR Sterling Shepard receives fine after suffering season-ending injury
The NFL is adding insult to literal injury for Sterling Shepard. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Saturday that the New York Giants receiver Shepard was fined $10,069 for coming off the bench following a hit on quarterback Daniel Jones during Week 3 against the Dallas Cowboys. The Giants would...
ESPN announcer glad Yankees' rain delay will prevent Aaron Judge cut-ins during CFB game
ESPN announcer Sean McDonough probably spoke for a lot of college football fans with his reaction to a programming note Saturday during the network’s broadcast of the game between Kentucky and Ole Miss. ESPN had planned to cut into its college football coverage on Saturday to show New York...
Bears Observations: Justin Fields, Offense Silent in 20-12 Loss Vs. Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The New York Giants gave the Bears every opportunity to leave MetLife Stadium at 3-1. But the Bears just wouldn't take it. Justin Fields looked better a week after his debacle against the Houston Texans, but the Bears failed to find the end zone and ultimately fell 20-12.
NFL World Reacts To Odell Beckham, Giants Rumors
The New York Giants are hurting at wide receiver. One of the top free agents happens to be a former franchise fixture. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports excited -- or perhaps frightened, in some cases -- Giants fans by reporting that Odell Beckham Jr. visited the team on Monday. That...
NFC Notes: Carson Wentz, Commanders, Giants, Saquan Barkley
Commanders QB Carson Wentz knows he needs to do his part to cut back on his sack totals and eludes to getting rid of the ball quicker as a possible solution. “Yeah, for starters, not every play is the same,” Wentz said, via Commanders Wire. “There are different nuances within each play, but the simple answer is just to find ways to get rid of the ball. Find the check down, find the underneath route, maybe cut your losses, take off and run, different things. So, every play was different, but there’s definitely a lot that I could have done better, and I look forward to doing better as we go forward. There’s definitely some chance for that, and I’ll learn from it.”
Commanders vs Titans Pick, Prediction and Special Promo (Back Under Trend at HUGE Value)
The Commanders find themselves as short home underdogs against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 after a three-game losing streak. To help jump-start Washington, BetMGM is giving Commanders fans a free $1,000 bet for the big matchup. Free $1,000 Bet at BetMGM. Don’t let Washington’s slow start get you down,...
