NBC San Diego
Dow Futures Rise as Wall Street Tries to Recover From Tough September
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures ticked higher Monday as Wall Street tried to start the new month, and quarter, on a solid note. Dow futures traded 91 points higher, or 0.3%. S&P 500 rose 0.1%, and Nasdaq 100 dipped 0.3%. Wall Street is coming off a tough month, with the...
NBC San Diego
Top Wall Street Analysts Name the Best Stocks to Ride a Market Downcycle
With an ugly September in the rear-view mirror, it's tempting for investors to make impulsive decisions. The three major indexes ended the month with sizeable losses, rocked by spiking bond yields and a Federal Reserve that will do whatever it takes to bring down inflation. As frightening as these times...
NBC San Diego
Asia-Pacific Markets Mixed, Hang Seng Index at Lowest Levels in 11 Years; Oil Rises
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Shares in the Asia-Pacific mostly fell on Monday as markets enter the last quarter of the year. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was 0.9% down, after reaching the lowest levels since October 2011, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gave up early gains to fall 0.27%.
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: The Fourth Quarter Begins, and Here Is What the 2022 Bear Market Has Taught Us
Am I becoming rueful that 2022 will end soon, and we will embark on the unknowns of 2023? Are you joking? The market is more skittish than my dogs in a thunderstorm and less agreeable than my husband when I want to "take back" a word in Scrabble. Under no...
NBC San Diego
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Peloton, Tesla, Viasat, Wells Fargo, Box and More
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday Monday:. Credit Suisse — Shares of Credit Suisse rose 2.3%, reversing an earlier slump that sent the stock to a record low, after the bank over the weekend made a series of calls to calm investor fears about its financial health. In addition, the cost to insure the bank's debt against default jumped to a new high.
NBC San Diego
Stock Futures Rise Slightly Following Relief Rally to Begin October
Stock futures went up slightly following a broad rally on the first trading day of October – a sharp turn from September, which brought the worst month since March 2020 for the the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500. Futures tied to the S&P 500 increased 0.05%....
NBC San Diego
Credit Suisse ‘May Or May Not' Be a Lehman Moment But Something Is Going to Break, Sri-Kumar Says
"I think the Federal Reserve is going to have to face the consequences of a credit event" if it were to occur, Komal Sri-Kumar told CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia" on Monday. "Something is going to break." A long-time critic of the Fed's approach to the rise of prices, Sri-Kumar said...
NBC San Diego
Jobs, Home Prices and Market Volatility Are Among Clients' Big Concerns Right Now, Advisors Say
Although year-over-year inflation eased a bit in August to 8.3% from 8.5% in July, it remains far above the Federal Reserve's target rate of 2% — which means more interest rate hikes are likely. The rate of unemployment remains low — 3.7% in August, up from 3.5% in July...
NBC San Diego
Jim Cramer Says Apple Is Still the ‘Greatest Stock of All Time'
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday said that investors should ignore negative calls about Apple and hold onto their shares of the company. "The next time you hear this Apple mishegoss, you need to recognize that you're still getting one more buying opportunity in what I consider to be the greatest stock of all time," he said.
NBC San Diego
General Motors Says Sales Rose 24% in the Third Quarter
DETROIT – General Motors' third-quarter vehicle sales increased 24% compared to a year ago, when supply chain issues weighed more heavily on the company's output. The Detroit automaker on Monday said it sold 555,580 vehicles from July through September, up from about 447,000 a year earlier, when sales were depressed due to Malaysia-related supply issues of semiconductor chips. The increase was in line with or higher than industry analysts' expectations of an at least 21.6% increase.
NBC San Diego
Britain's Tax Cut Pivot Might Not Be Enough to Quell Market Mayhem
LONDON — The U.K. government's reversal on scrapping the top rate of income tax is down to political optics and will not reassure market skittishness over its economic plan, analysts told CNBC Monday. The tax cut, which Prime Minister Liz Truss was defending just hours before, would have abolished...
NBC San Diego
Rivian Says It's on Pace to Meet 2022 Goals After Production Grew 67% in the Third Quarter
Rivian's third-quarter production jumped 67% from the second quarter, to over 7,000 vehicles. The California EV startup confirmed that it remains on track to build 25,000 EVs in 2022, in line with its March guidance. Electric vehicle maker Rivian Automotive said Monday that it produced over 7,000 vehicles in the...
NBC San Diego
Ocean Freight Orders Are Signaling a Big Drop in Consumer Demand
U.S. shippers are seeing a 20% drop in ocean freight orders. The declines include machinery, household products, industrial products and some apparel. Ocean carriers are canceling as much as 50% of sailings to rebalance vessel capacity to demand. Freight prices on one key route from Asia to the West Coast...
NBC San Diego
UK Government Abolishes Plan to Cut Tax on High Earners in Major U-Turn
LONDON — The U.K. government on Monday reversed a plan to scrap the top rate of income tax, after a public backlash and major market turbulence. The new government had announced a swathe of tax cuts just weeks into its tenure, but they were poorly received by financial markets. Taking the top rate of tax paid on incomes over £150,000 ($166,770) from 45% to 40% was seen as particularly politically toxic as Brits deal with a cost-of-living crisis.
NBC San Diego
Tim Cook Says There Are 4 Traits He Looks for in Apple Employees: ‘It's Been a Very Good Formula for Us'
Tim Cook doesn't spend his days reviewing resumes — but in his 11-year stint as Apple's CEO, he's determined what it takes to thrive at the company. At University of Naples Federico II's commencement ceremony this week, Cook told graduates from the Naples, Italy, university that he noticed Apple's success depends on its culture and who it hires. For instance, the company typically seeks out employees with four shared skills: the ability to collaborate, creativity, curiosity and expertise.
NBC San Diego
Google Shuts Down Translate Service in China
Alphabet's Google on Monday said it shut down the Google Translate service in mainland China, citing low usage. It marks the end of one of Google's last remaining products in the world's second-largest economy. Google has a very limited presence in China these days after it pulled its search engine...
