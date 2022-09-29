Much is being made of President Biden’s mental lapses and fading memory. But we are far more concerned about his unconstitutional overreach and lurching policy moves to deny standing for a challenge in court. Read more Blade Editorials We are talking about the student-debt forgiveness executive order Mr. Biden announced in August. The details keep changing because the Biden Administration is working hard to keep the program from a challenge in court.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 14 MINUTES AGO