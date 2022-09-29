Read full article on original website
Homer
4d ago
Here’s the Lying/Cheating/Deceiving Media trying to make us believe the race is close so they can sell more advertisements to maximize Media $$$$ Profits. The Media plays both parties against the people.
Reply
4
wayne thayer
4d ago
Most senior’s have seen their 401K’s take a big hit, all because of Joe’s majestic pen
Reply(8)
8
Jim
4d ago
It's FOX people of couse it has the terrorist in lead they wany America dead so Russia can take over the world.Had trump won 2020 it would of already happened.
Reply
2
Related
wuwm.com
Capitol Notes: A flurry of lawsuits ahead of Wisconsin's midterms
Wisconsin has seen several lawsuits filed over politics and elections this past week, just five weeks before the November midterms. JR Ross, editor of WisPolitics.com, gives a rundown on the lawsuits — including a suit filed by Wisconsin Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos challenging a congressional subpoena, an effort to bar election clerks from throwing out ballots with witness information left off and a lawsuit filed by the state Republican party challenging the city of Milwaukee’s involvement with Milwaukee Votes 2022.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Barnes, Johnson on abortion, Wisconsin election key issue
MILWAUKEE - Abortion is a key issue in the Nov. 8 election. The names on the ballot make different promises about what they’ll do. Democrat Mandela Barnes, running to unseat Republican Ron Johnson in the U.S. Senate, campaigned on the issue of abortion in Racine Monday, Oct. 3. FOX6...
wizmnews.com
Sadly, Wisconsin Governor race leads nation in campaign spending
Like many, I sat down to watch some football this weekend. I ended up watching a bunch of campaign commercials. They were everywhere, one right after another, often from competing candidates. We are inundated with nasty, misleading ads from the Super-pacs, and those feel-good ads from the candidates themselves. Millions upon millions are being spent on political advertising in Wisconsin. In fact, the race between Tony Evers and Tim Michels has already become the most expensive general election in the country, with $55 million already spent between the two candidates and their supporters. And the money is still pouring in. Michels just pumped another $5 million of his own money into his campaign, a total of $15 million out of his own pocket so far. That $55 million is just in the governor’s race. Spending is ridiculously high in Wisconsin’s U.S. Senate race as well. And with more than a month until the election, we know the cash will keep coming, the ads will keep running, and they will get even nastier in the closing weeks of the campaign. It all seems so sordid, and unnecessary. Most people know who they plan to vote for. Apparently the handful of undecideds are worth spending all this money on. It seems a big waste. It just seems there is so much good all this money could do other than bashing us over the head with more lies and innuendoes.
Candidates for Wisconsin governor make pitch to voters at La Crosse’s Maple Leaf Parade
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — La Crosse’s Oktoberfest Maple Leaf Parade provided a chance for candidates to put their faces before the crowd. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers and his opponent, Republican Tim Michels made a visit to see La Crosse’s 61st Oktoberfest over the weekend and get their messages out to the public.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
In Wisconsin Senate Race, Democrat Barnes Needs to Fight Without Charging Racism
Only one Democratic Senate candidate had a lead in the polls this summer but fell behind by autumn: Wisconsin’s Mandela Barnes. In the FiveThirtyEight poll average, Barnes, Wisconsin’s Lieutenant Governor, was up by 4 percentage points through August and into early September. But following a barrage of ads accusing him of supporting efforts to defund the police and parole violent criminals, incumbent Republican Senator Ron Johnson now leads by 2 points.
CBS 58
Cash bail: How it works in Wisconsin and the proposed changes explained
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- With Darrel Brooks' trial underway, cash bail is back in the spotlight and has emerged as a key issue in the U.S. Senate race. In November, Brooks was arrested and accused of killing six and injuring dozens during the Waukesha Christmas parade. Prior to his arrest, Brooks was released on $1,000 cash bail, an amount Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm called "inappropriately low" in the days following the tragic event.
Your Words: Assembly candidate responds to attack ads
Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
This College Was Named #1 Party School In Wisconsin
Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Wisconsin. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Wisconsin. How They Got These Results. Niche has...
RELATED PEOPLE
This Is The Most Misspelled Word In Wisconsin
As someone who is terrible at spelling, I truly sympathize with this story. Honestly, if it wasn't for spell check every other word I'd type would be misspelled. A few recent studies looked at the most misspelled words in each state, and while some of them are a bit funny, I totally understand how others are misspelled. Today we are going to look at what word Wisconsin struggles with the most.
voiceofalexandria.com
Robin Vos spent more than any other Republican Assembly candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican Assembly candidates and officeholders have spent $2.1 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among state representatives and candidates, Robin Vos has spent more than any other Republican. Vos is the representative for Wisconsin Assembly District 63 and is running for re-election in 2022. Vos raised $254,447 and spent...
wiproud.com
Why are the flags in Wisconsin half-staffed today?
WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Saturday, October 1. Evers ordered this to honor the firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving their communities as members of Wisconsin’s fire services.
This Is Considered The Worst Small Town In Wisconsin
When looking at different towns and cities in America there are plenty of different ways to judge whether it is a "great" location or a "bad" one. Most of the time bad areas are picked out based on crime rates, income levels, and housing costs. Those are some of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpr.org
Without universal free lunch, Wisconsin school districts see some students skipping meals
Karen Fochs spends a lot of her work week visiting kitchens and cafeterias in the Wausau School District. As the director of School Nutrition Services in the central Wisconsin district, she likes to make sure the meals the school is providing are well received. But this year she noticed something...
mprnews.org
Crockett won’t say she’ll accept election results
The Republican candidate for Minnesota secretary of state Kim Crockett wouldn’t say Sunday whether she would accept the results of the 2022 election and that too often incumbent DFL Secretary of State Steve Simon has been willing to trade making voting convenient for ensuring that results are accurate. Crockett’s...
empowerwisconsin.org
PowerUp: Tim Michels, Republican candidate for governor
MADISON — With 40 days until Election Day, Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels says he feels good about where he is in the campaign. A recent Trafalgar Group Poll shows the Wisconsin businessman with a slight lead on Democrat Gov. Tony Evers. Other polls have the race tight, with Evers up by a few points.
WBAY Green Bay
Two lawsuits target Wisconsin policy on absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two lawsuits filed this week argue that Wisconsin election clerks should be allowed to accept absentee ballots that are missing portions of witness addresses, the next step in the ongoing legal battle that has pit conservatives against liberals in the battleground state. The lawsuits come after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
seehafernews.com
New Report Provides Snapshot of Sustainable Farming Efforts in Wisconsin
Greenhouse gas emissions have been potentially reduced by 50,000 tons in the state, with the help of Wisconsin farmers supported by a statewide coalition. Farmers for Sustainable Food has released its first progress report, which summarizes efforts and data from last year. The coalition consists of six farmer-led conservation groups across Wisconsin and works with 231 farmers.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Republicans sue the city of Milwaukee, demanding information about effort to get out the vote
The Republican Party of Wisconsin is suing the city of Milwaukee's mayor and election commission, demanding they release communications from city employees about a privately-funded get-out-the-vote effort. Republican leaders claim the mobilization effort is meant to help Democrats, and argue using city resources to support the partisan campaign would be...
marijuanamoment.net
Wisconsin Governor Tells Students That Marijuana Legalization Depends On Their Vote, Says State Is Losing Revenue To Illinois
The governor of Wisconsin met with college students on Tuesday, urging supporters to get engaged and vote in the upcoming election, in part to ensure that the state advances marijuana legalization. Gov. Tony Evers (D) delivered remarks and held a roundtable discussion at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, telling students that...
Badger Herald
Law enforcement must take a backseat in Wisconsin’s response to opioid crisis
Sept. 8, the Wisconsin Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget-writing committee approved the disbursement plan of $31 million dollars received earlier this month by the State. The new budget is a modified version of the initial proposal offered by the Department of Health Services. “The legislature has insisted on having this oversight,...
Comments / 16