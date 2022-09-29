ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Hurricane Ian: Champaign floral shops pivoting their supplies

By Amanda Brennan
 4 days ago

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — People in Illinois are feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian, and one florist in Champaign is prepared to pivot.

Andrea Hunt-Shelton, C-U Flower House’s owner, said in warmer months, many of their flowers come from the area, but when cooler months roll around, a lot come from Ecuador and Miami. They use many of their arrangements at weddings.

She said they’re prepared for the worst next week, and have a plan in place.

“I get a lot of my flowers through Los Angeles as well, so, if I’m not able to I’ve already started to reach out to say ‘hey, are you gonna have this type of rose, can you sub it?’” she said. “But, the whole country is being affected by it. The whole country is also doing the same thing, we’re all trying to figure it out. It’s a bit of a scramble right now.”

She said she’s been through similar situations when bad weather has put a roadblock on her floral designs, but not a hurricane in Florida.

Shelton said based on supply, her customers know there is a chance their original floral plan for their wedding may be slightly substituted.

#Hurricanes#Flowers
WCIA

