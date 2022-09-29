Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
numberfire.com
Yankees' DJ LeMahieu batting third on Sunday
New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. LeMahieu will start at second base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Kyle Bradish and the Orioles. Gleyber Torres moves to the bench. numberFire's models project LeMahieu for 11.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
numberfire.com
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
David Bote in Cubs' lineup on Saturday
Chicago Cubs infielder David Bote is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Bote is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Bote for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Aristides Aquino in Saturday lineup for Reds
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Aquino is getting the nod in right field, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Aquino for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.8...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez in Twins' Saturday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Arraez is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Arraez for 1.4 hits, 0.8 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 12.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Ozuna is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Mets starter Max Scherzer. Our models project Ozuna for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Saturday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. Winker is getting the nod in left field, batting second in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project Winker for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.3...
numberfire.com
Willson Contreras starting Saturday for Chicago
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Contreras is getting the nod behind the plate, batting leadoff versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Contreras for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7 RBI and 12.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Nick Gordon in lineup Saturday evening for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gordon is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Gordon for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.8...
numberfire.com
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the Chicago Cubs. Reynolds is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Cubs starter Drew Smyly. Our models project Reynolds for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.2 FanDuel points.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Kody Clemens in lineup Monday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Clemens is getting the nod in third base, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Clemens for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 8.1...
numberfire.com
J.D. Davis starting Saturday for New York
San Francisco Giants infielder J.D. Davis is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Davis is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. Our models project Davis for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Sean Murphy starting Saturday for Oakland
Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Murphy is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Mariners starter Luis Castillo. Our models project Murphy for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Harold Ramirez in Rays' Sunday lineup
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Ramirez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fourth in the order versus Astros starter Luis Garcia. Our models project Ramirez for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez starting Saturday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Hernandez is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Hernandez for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Rays give Yandy Diaz a breather on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will watch from the bench after Wander Franco was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Taylor Walls was shifted to shortstop, and Miles Mastrobuoni was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 412...
Comments / 0