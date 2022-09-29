Read full article on original website
Dexter Lumis Discusses The Origins Of His In-Ring Name
Dexter Lumis' name was heavily influenced by his love of the horror movie genre. During a recent appearance on MCW Backstage Pass, the WWE Superstar opened up about the origins of his in-ring name and the franchises that eventually led to him becoming Dexter Lumis. “It’s just, hey, you get...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Update On Brandi Rhodes
Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet. Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance...
wrestlinginc.com
Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality
Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wants Jey Uso To Understand After Heated Exchange On WWE SmackDown
Sami Zayn was finally made the ‘Honorary Uce’ of The Bloodline by Roman Reigns and Jey Uso wasn’t too happy about that. Jey told Sami he didn’t trust him last night on SmackDown. The Honorary Uce has finally decided to response to Jey’s threats. Sami...
PWMania
WWE RAW Preview for Tonight (10/3/22)
WWE RAW’s Extreme Rules go-home edition will air live tonight from the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, MN, with the final red brand build for Saturday’s Premium Live Event. WWE previously announced that AJ Styles would confront The Judgment Day tonight, but they have since confirmed Styles...
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Jordynne Grace Reflects On Being Matt Cardona's First Intergender Opponent
Jordynne Grace reflects on intergender wrestling. Jordynne Grace is proud of the fact that she wrestles competitors of all genders. Her intergender wrestling was spotlighted during her time as the inaugural IMPACT Digital Media Champion. Eventually, she would lose the title to one of her wrestling inspirations, Matt Cardona. Speaking...
Producers For AEW Rampage Grand Slam, Backstage Notes
Figthful Select has learned the following coaches for AEW Rampage Grand Slam matches. - House of Black vs. Darby Allin & Sting: BJ Whitmer & Luther. - Tony Nese & Josh Woods vs. Wardlow & Samoa Joe: Pat Buck & Ariya Daivari. - Jungle Boy vs. Rey Fenix: Sonjay Dutt.
Producers, Backstage News For WWE Raw 9/19/22 And Smackdown 9/23/22
Fightful has learned the following producers for WWE Raw 9/19:. - Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & Matt Riddle: Jamie Noble. - Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony: Michael Hayes. - Sam Zayn, Ricochet, Madcap Moss & Solo Sikoa backstage: Abyss. - New Day vs. Maximum Male Models: Abyss. - Braun Strowman vs....
Daniel Cormier To Referee Fight Pit Match At WWE Extreme Rules
The Fight Pit just got the ultimate referee. As first reported by Ariel Helwani, UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier will referee the match at WWE Extreme Rules that will take place inside of the Fight Pit between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. This will be the first Fight Pit to take place on the WWE main roster, the match was invented on NXT during the global COVID-19 pandemic.
Mark Henry Comments On Triple H Taking Over WWE Creative
Mark Henry has shared his thoughts on WWE's recent leadership changes. Paul Levesque, also known as Triple H, took over as the head of WWE creative on July 25 in the aftermath of Vince McMahon's retirement. Since then, fans have seen plenty of change to the product, both in the way it has been presented and with the returns of stars like Karrion Kross and Dakota Kai, among others.
Alex Hammerstone Reaches One Year As MLW World Heavyweight Champion
Ya Boy Hammer's been champion for one year. For the last 365 days, Alex Hammerstone has been at the top of the mountain in MLW. Defeating Jacob Fatu at MLW Fightland 2021, a special block of television broadcast on VICE, Hammerstone has been the cornerstone of the Major League Wrestling. Defending his title again the likes of Davey Richards, Bandido, Richard Holliday, and others, Hammer is now prepared to lead the next season of MLW and beyond.
Lio Rush vs. Jacob Fatu Added To MLW Fightland
Per an announcement made by the promotion's Twitter account, Lio Rush is set to have his first MLW match in over a year at the upcoming Fightland TV tapings. Rush is set to face Jacob Fatu in singles action. The announcement comes after Lio Rush recently revealed that he was...
Report: Max Dupri Listed As LA Knight On Internal WWE Roster
LA Knight's return is apparently imminent, according to a new report. Max Dupri turned on the Maximum Male Models (ma.cé and mån.sôör) on the September 30 episode of WWE SmackDown. When he walked away from the group, he said, "Yeah," in a nod to the LA Knight character that he used to play on NXT. This followed a few similar teases in previous weeks.
WWE NXT's Vic Joseph And McKenzie Mitchell Get Married In Italy, Wrestlers Attend The Ceremony
Love is in the air at NXT. WWE NXT play-by-play announcer, Vic Joseph, and WWE backstage correspondent, McKenzie Mitchell were recently married in Italy. The couple shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. Social media posts also showed that professional wrestlers Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona attended as well as...
