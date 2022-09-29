Read full article on original website
manninglive.com
McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor
McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
Woman, teen dead following Summerville apartment fire, coroner says
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman and a teenager died following a Thursday morning apartment fire in Summerville. Emergency crews responded to the Summerville Station Apartments around 3:00 a.m. where officials said multiple people were reportedly trapped in the fire at the time of the call. “First crews arrived minutes later to find one apartment […]
USC Gamecock
South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community
People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
Orangeburg County Fair returns for 111th year
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's October which means the Orangeburg County Fair is back and in it's 111th year. “I do a lot of fairs. This is by far my favorite fair. This is a country fair. Everybody is friendly," said Jason Wilkey of Five Star Wilkey Farms. Wilkey's...
WRDW-TV
Bond denied for boyfriend accused in disappearance of local mom
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Bond was denied for a man accused of kidnapping his Aiken County girlfriend who’s been missing since Aug. 20, raising concerns on the part of her family. Krystal C. Anderson was last seen outside her home on Aug. 20 and was reported missing by her...
wpde.com
Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
manninglive.com
Clarendon Cares
The Manning Times is honored to be a drop off spot for several local charities during the month of October. The Manning Times Publisher, Leigh Ann Maynard, said, “We want to make this year’s Clarendon Cares as big as we possibly can.”. The paper is collecting the following...
live5news.com
‘I have to start all over’: Hanahan family loses home after Ian downs tree
HANAHAN, S.C. (WCSC) - Rose Klauss was working from the Hanahan house that she rents on Friday when Hurricane Ian hit the Lowcountry. She was taking a customer’s call when she heard a loud boom. Her family in the living room started screaming. The storm caused her neighbor’s tree...
South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident
A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
live5news.com
Deputies search for missing Ladson teen
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
13-year-old hurt in Darlington County hunting accident, South Carolina DNR says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 13-year-old boy was hurt Saturday afternoon when a gun accidentally went off while he and another boy were dove hunting in rural Darlington County, according to a spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. It happened about 5 p.m., and DNR spokesman Greg Lucas said the teenager […]
Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown. Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday walking on Emmanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive, according to the Georgetown Police Department. Blake was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue […]
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
New Jersey motorcyclist dies in collision with car at Florence intersection
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A motorcycle driver from New Jersey was killed Saturday evening in Florence after his bike and another car collided at a city intersection, authorities said. Joshua Kingston, 26, of Brick, New Jersey, died in the crash, Coroner Keith von Lutcken said Monday morning. According to Florence police, the crash happened at […]
SLED: South Carolina store owners charged with illegal alcohol sales
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced charges on Thursday against two owners of a North Charleston store in connection to the illegal sale of alcohol. Tyrone Binyard, 25, and Justin Outley, 25, owned JT Beer Run LLC on Ashley Phosphate Road. According to warrants, Binyard sold and delivered a […]
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand
A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
live5news.com
At least 10 cars burglarized over the weekend in N. Charleston neighborhood
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are asking members of the community whose vehicles were broken into to file a police report if they have not already done so. Several residents of the Indigo Palms neighborhood said someone stole valuables, including a firearm, from their vehicles between Saturday...
wach.com
One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
abcnews4.com
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating missing teen
Charleston, S.C. (WCIV) — The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is asking for the publics help in locating missing 16-year-old Jalik Washington. He was last seen in his home at 4403 Donwood Drive in Ladson on Oct.3. At the time that Washington went missing he was wearing a black jacket,...
wach.com
Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim in critical condition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main and Washington Street Saturday has turned himself in, according to Columbia Police. Officials say Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As for...
