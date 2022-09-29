ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manning, SC

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
manninglive.com

McLeod Clarendon presents new doctor

McLeod Health Clarendon and McLeod Physician Associates welcome. Dr. Katee L. Wyant to the medical staff. Dr. Wyant provides obstetric and gynecological care at McLeod Health Clarendon. Dr. Wyant joins fellow physicians Dr. Monica Ploetzke, Dr. Thomas Key and Certified Nurse Midwives Tom Chappell, Rebecca Cartledge, Shay Dowdle and Allison Saran serving patients at McLeod Women’s Care Clarendon.
MANNING, SC
USC Gamecock

South Carolina Black Pride brings awareness to Columbia community

People regularly question Darius Jones, the president and CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, why the Black pride movement exists separate from statewide LGBTQIA+ communities. His answer: Black pride is important and distinctively different from the greater LGBTQIA+ community's pride. That is why, for the past 16 years, S.C. Black...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Charleston, SC
City
Manning, SC
Manning, SC
Society
wpde.com

Death of MUSC care team member under investigation, MUSC says

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Medical University of South Carolina Health officials say a care team member died within one of their hospital facilities in Charleston on Friday. "Our MUSC family is deeply saddened by this event, and we are investigating it in cooperation with the appropriate authorities," said Heather Woolwine, Director, Public Affairs, Media Relations and Presidential Communications.
CHARLESTON, SC
manninglive.com

Clarendon Cares

The Manning Times is honored to be a drop off spot for several local charities during the month of October. The Manning Times Publisher, Leigh Ann Maynard, said, “We want to make this year’s Clarendon Cares as big as we possibly can.”. The paper is collecting the following...
MANNING, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#Sinai Hospital#Developmental Delays#The Manning Times
Outsider.com

South Carolina Teenager Shot in Hunting Accident

A South Carolina 15-year-old is currently in the hospital after they were shot while on a hunting trip on Saturday (October 1st). According to WPDE, the hunting accident occurred while the teenager was in the area of South Charleston Road in Darlington County. The county’s sheriff’s office further reported that the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is now investigating the accident.
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies search for missing Ladson teen

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing boy. Jalik Washington, 16, was last seen Monday at his home on Donwood Drive, deputies say. He stands 5-feet, 10-inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has blak hair...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Georgetown police seek help locating vulnerable adult

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult last seen in Georgetown.  Mackery Anton Blake, 38, was last seen at approximately 5 a.m. Sunday walking on Emmanuel Street near Alex Alford Drive, according to the Georgetown Police Department.   Blake was wearing a camouflage jacket and blue […]
GEORGETOWN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
The Post and Courier

Hurricane Ian menaces SC coastal towns before pummeling Grand Strand

A re-energized Hurricane Ian spared Charleston the worst of its fury but lashed the upper part of South Carolina’s coast with winds and damaging surge as it made a second landfall Sept. 30, this time near Georgetown. Ian spun ashore just after 2 p.m., packing sustained winds of 85...
CHARLESTON, SC
wach.com

One wounded in downtown Columbia shooting incident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that happened at the intersection of downtown Columbia where a victim suffered a life-threatening injury. It happened outside of Sky Bistro Lounge, on the 1100 block of Washington Street, just before midnight, on Saturday, October 1,...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia shooting suspect turns himself in, victim in critical condition

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The suspect accused of shooting a man at the intersection of Main and Washington Street Saturday has turned himself in, according to Columbia Police. Officials say Kenneth Cannon, Jr. is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. As for...
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy