Read full article on original website
Stacy Murray
4d ago
This is awesome that they are doing this. Now they just need to do something with the County Jail inmates...addressing the addiction crisis and the mental health situation with inmates. They are the majority of repeat offenders and released to the community with no help, no direction and a lot of times, no place to even go except the streets where they do more drugs and commit more petty crime and so on. The cycle needs to be broken.
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WILX-TV
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office: Teen from Texas was not trafficked, is in Michigan of own free will
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said a teen girl from Texas is not a victim of human trafficking. According to authorities, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a reported human trafficking case on social media. The Sheriff’s Office said the parents of a 19-year-old woman from Texas claimed their daughter is a victim of human trafficking.
WILX-TV
October proclaimed as Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month in Michigan
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The month of October was proclaimed as “Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month” by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. The Jackson County Health Department made the announcement on Monday. According to the department, infant sleep deaths remain a leading cause of baby deaths in the United States. A baby dies every 3 days in Michigan due to unsafe sleeping environments and since 2016, Jackson County alone has had 15 babies die due to unsafe sleep.
WILX-TV
Wolverine Watchmen trial begins for kidnapping plot roles
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The trial for three Jackson men accused in the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will begin today. Joe Morrison, Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar are charged in Jackson County, Michigan, with three crimes, including providing material support for terrorist acts, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. They’re accused of forming an alliance with Adam Fox and others through their paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
abc12.com
Michigan prisons reduce inmate phone rate by nearly 40%
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Phone calls from Michigan prison inmates will cost their loved ones nearly 40% less under a new contract announced this week. The Michigan Department of Corrections renegotiated with prison phone provider ViaPath Technologies to cut rates to 8.7 cents per minute, which is down 38% from the current rate of 14 cents per minute.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WILX-TV
Former DeWitt police officer to be in court facing felony charges
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former DeWitt police officer was in court Monday facing felony charges. In Clinton County court, former DeWitt police officer Chad Vorce made an appearance in connection with an off-duty incident that happened last year. Vorce is accused of pulling a gun on an unarmed Black newspaper delivery driver at a gas station and threatened to shoot him while off-duty.
WILX-TV
Jackson County Courthouse announces planned closures
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, the Jackson County Courthouse announced planned closures in preparation for the court’s transition to an updated file management system. Public services will not be available on Oct. 4 starting at 1:30 p.m. Many services and case information may be found on the 12th District...
WILX-TV
Volunteers from Michigan Humane Societies help animals displaced by Hurricane Ian
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As Florida residents take in all the damage from hurricane Ian, people are reaching out from Mid-Michigan to help. Groups here are working to help animals left behind during the storm. Local humane societies show us how they are doing their part to reconnect pets with their families or find them a new home if needed.
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman sentenced as accessory for driving brothers away after double homicide
KALAMAZOO, MI – A woman was sentenced for her role in driving her brother away from the place where he killed two people. Tonesha Taylor-McMillon, 20, was sentenced to 19 months and 10 days of incarceration Oct. 3, by Kalamazoo County Circuit Judge Paul Bridentstine. She was given credit for 19 months and 10 days because she had been in jail waiting to testify against her two brothers who were charged with two counts of murder.
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and GOP nominee Matthew DePerno is running for Attorney General. DePerno is a native of Michigan who has lived in Kalamazoo since 1994. He received a degree from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been working at his own law practice since 2005.
WILX-TV
Lansing man biked over 73,000 miles since being cancer free
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man who battled cancer is now taking his message on the road. The Lansing man biked more than 73,000 miles, that’s about three times around the world. Gar Watson is a cancer survivor and bicyclist. He started biking because of his cancer treatments. “I...
WILX-TV
Jackson fire crews launch car seat inspection program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Jackson Fire Department are launching a car seat inspection program in order to keep children safe. According to city officials, the car seat safety checks will happen once-a-month through the rest of 2022 at Central Fire Station, located at 518 Jackson Street. Officials...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WILX-TV
State offering COVID-19 ‘test to treat’ sites
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is offering 13 COVID-19 “test to treat” locations across the state. The sites will offer no-cost testing and telehealth services to Michigan residents. “Early access to these medications helps support faster recovery and decreases the risk of...
‘Brix’ the K9 retires from Ingham County Sheriff’s Office
The German Shepherd is originally from Poland, and was brought to the ICSO through Mid-Michigan Kennels.
EXPLAINER: 3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
A scheme to kidnap MI's governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday
WILX-TV
Nurses picket outside McLaren Hospital for better working conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An informational picket outside of Lansing’s McLaren Hospital gave nurses a chance to take their frustrations and complaints about working conditions public Monday. They are hoping to get the hospital’s attention. Nurses at McLaren are demanding the hospital addresses staffing issues that provides a...
Judge denies juvenile on the lam’s request for time served
INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – A juvenile who pleaded guilty to a home invasion will not get credit for time he spent violating his probation. The boy’s original sentence included probation with a tether, but he eventually ran away, violating probation for five months. That probation was revoked and the boy was locked up for […]
WWMTCw
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WILX-TV
DECISION 2022: Attorney General Dana Nessel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The 2022 Michigan midterms are coming up and Michigan Attorney General (AG) Dana Nessel is running for re-election against GOP nominee Matthew DePerno. 53-year-old Dana Nessel is the Democratic nominee. She became the 54th Attorney General in Michigan in 2019. She was born in West Bloomfield...
Comments / 3