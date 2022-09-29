Bloomington PD announce what's likely the 'largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest'

BringMeTheNews

Approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills recovered by the Bloomington Police Department in the city's largest-ever drug bust. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department.

A 36-year-old man is in custody and under federal investigation after what Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said is likely the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest.

The arrest comes amid record high overdose deaths in Bloomington, where the death of a 32-year-old man earlier this week marked the city's 12th overdose this year.

Hodges said the fentanyl seizure happened after an Aug. 31 incident when officers were called to a local business on a report of suspected financial card transaction fraud.

Officers arrested Marcus Trice in connection with the fraud and, during a search, discovered 108,942 doses of M30 fentanyl pills in Trice's luggage.

"This is enough fentanyl to kill one-fifth of the entire state's population," Hodges said during a press conference announcing the arrest Thursday.

Trice is now in federal custody following a Sept. 20 federal arrest warrant for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

The case is being handled by the U.S. Attorney's Office.