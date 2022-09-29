ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

By Scott Clow
WKHM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 2

Related
Fox17

Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
thesuntimesnews.com

Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified

STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism

Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix

When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Great Lakes Now

As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform

The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Saginaw News

Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative

LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads

The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insurance#State Senate#Deductible#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The Michigan Senate
The Ann Arbor News

3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county

The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
Detroit News

Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure

Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
NewsBreak
Senate
themanchestermirror.com

Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think

I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
MANCHESTER, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Amidst a polling lag, Michigan Republicans look for a boost from Trump

At a rally in Warren on Saturday night, the message was clear - Michigan's Republican candidates are still united behind Donald Trump. Hours before the former president made his entrance at Macomb Community College, a lineup of both state and federal Republican politicians and candidates made speeches professing their commitment to his policy platform and vision for the GOP. Ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump has maintained his status as a critical endorsement for Republican candidates across the country.Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno said that he spoke with Trump about the importance of uniting voters behind the GOP ticket. "We brought...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023

When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy