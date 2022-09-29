Legislation Stalled in The Michigan Senate for Over a Year Would Guarantee Insurance Companies Count All “Copays” Towards Deductible

Read full article on original website
Related
Fox17
Governor Whitmer signs executive directive to produce insulin in Michigan, lower costs
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a new executive directive geared toward reducing insulin costs by, in part, developing insulin within the state. More than 912,000 people with diabetes live in Michigan, and many are left with little choice but to allot or pass on buying insulin due to high prices, according to the Michigan governor’s office.
thesuntimesnews.com
Michigan’s Three State Proposals Clarified
STATE PROPOSAL 22-1 A proposal to amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators and other state officers and change state legislator term limit to 12 total years in legislature. This proposed constitutional amendment would:. · Require members of legislature, governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of...
wdet.org
Michigan Legislature passes $1 billion spending plan, sparking GOP criticism
Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. House Appropriations Chairman Thomas Albert, R-Lowell, unexpectedly resigns from leadership post. Michigan Legislature approves $846 million fund to attract businesses to the state. Michigan Republicans fail to override Gov. Whitmer’s veto on anti-abortion funds. Smaller...
Detroit News
Michigan marijuana poses problem for climate. Some hope to find a fix
When Michigan cannabis growers collect the good stuff for gummies, brownies and any number of smokable products, harvest time ends with a big pile of stalks, root balls and discarded plant waste. That leftover green is trashed at many Michigan facilities, said Ross Kangas, a cannabis cultivator with Hypha Organic...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Lakes Now
As septic pollution roils Higgins Lake, Michigan lawmakers consider reform
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Democrat aims to unseat District 93 state House representative
LANSING, MI — Two-term Republican state lawmaker Graham Filler will campaign to keep a seat in Lansing against Democrat Jeffrey Lockwood in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Filler, of St. Johns, was elected twice by residents in Clinton and Gratiot counties to serve in the Michigan House of Representative. A redistricting effort, though, landed him in District 93, a region that includes much of the existing Filler district as well as parts of Saginaw County.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Flashpoint: A look at Proposals 1 and 2 on Michigan ballot; Laws behind political TV ads
The 2022 Michigan elections is just around the corner, with mail-in voting underway already -- we’re getting you the info you need on two big ballot proposals. Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, in for Devin Scillian this week, talks to an expert on what’s included in Proposal 1, on term limits and financial disclosure, and Proposal 2, on voter rights and access. You can watch that segment in the video player above.
Michigan should require 100% EV sales, electric heating, and renewable power, report says
Michigan should stop building gas-fired power plants right away and require consumers to buy all-electric home and building heaters by 2035, plus allow only electric vehicles to be sold by 2030, says a group of climate advocates in a new emissions report. Environmental advocates argue Michigan needs to cut its...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3% of Michiganders have gotten the omicron booster shot – see uptake by county
The newest medical innovation to fight COVID-19 is here, but people are hardly racing to get it this time around. The Pfizer and Moderna bivalent booster shots have been available in Michigan since early September. The vaccine includes mRNA components of the original COVID-19 strain (like the initial vaccines) plus components of the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants to help fight the latest strains of the virus.
Detroit News
Vigneron calls on faithful to defeat abortion-rights ballot measure
Catholic followers in the Archdiocese of Detroit marked Respect Life Month on Sunday with a sermon led by Archbishop Vigneron celebrating the ruling that overturned a national right to an abortion. Respect Life Month was established in the U.S. Catholic Church in 1972, months before the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion nationwide. Sunday's church service was one of two special Masses coordinated by the archdiocese this year.
Michigan’s Republican AG, SOS candidates fighting radical Democrats, they tell Trump crowd
WARREN, MI – Republican candidates for Michigan’s lesser-known but still critical executive offices, attorney general and secretary of state, framed their races as fights against “oppressive” and “authoritarian” Democratic rule. AG nominee Matthew DePerno and SOS nominee Kristina Karamo, both endorsed by former President...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
themanchestermirror.com
Letter to the editor: Proposal 3, It’s worse than you think
I appreciate the service The Mirror provides to the Manchester community. I read the Sept 19th edition headlined “Abortion ballot measure: What Proposal 3 would do in Michigan” and reviewed the published text of the “Reproductive Freedom For All Initiative” to permanently amend the Michigan Constitution.
Legislation to enforce unpaid tolls in Michigan receives heavy criticism from state department
Michigan is looking towards a future with automated tolling for the states bridges and tunnels, and legislation recently introduced in the Michigan Senate is already putting rules in place to collect on any potential unpaid toll fees. Senate Bill 1151 would give the secretary of state the authority to go...
This could be one of Michigan’s closest state House races in 2022 election
ANN ARBOR, MI — One of the most closely watched Michigan House races is playing out on Ann Arbor’s north side, with three candidates now in the running in the Nov. 8 election. The new 48th District stretches from Ann Arbor through parts of northern Washtenaw County, going...
Amidst a polling lag, Michigan Republicans look for a boost from Trump
At a rally in Warren on Saturday night, the message was clear - Michigan's Republican candidates are still united behind Donald Trump. Hours before the former president made his entrance at Macomb Community College, a lineup of both state and federal Republican politicians and candidates made speeches professing their commitment to his policy platform and vision for the GOP. Ahead of November's midterm elections, Trump has maintained his status as a critical endorsement for Republican candidates across the country.Republican Attorney General candidate Matt DePerno said that he spoke with Trump about the importance of uniting voters behind the GOP ticket. "We brought...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Michigan: If you were essential in 2020, you might be in ‘the useless class’ in 2023
When America needed ventilators in the early pandemic, Detroit and the Michigan auto industry were essential. Then-President Donald Trump said Detroit’s quick work in producing ventilators would save American lives. It was a measure of respect not afforded Detroit since World War II, when the Michigan auto industry was...
Gas prices continue to rise across Michigan and experts say it may get worse
According to AAA, higher demand for gas with low supply and the fluctuated price of oil are the main reasons for the price hike.
Michigan’s Oldest State Park Is Easier To Get To Than You Might Think
There are over 100 state parks and recreation areas to experience 'Pure Michigan'. Officially 103 according to the State of Michigan in fact, with two new ones on the way. But have you ever wondered which park was first?. What's the oldest state park in the State of Michigan?. According...
Many Michigan schools charging for lunch again — and debts could add up fast
This school year, meals have come at a cost for many students who had become accustomed to receiving free breakfast and lunch during the pandemic — and with the return of those charges, comes the return of school lunch debt. Many school districts across Michigan returned to charging for school meals this year...
Comments / 2