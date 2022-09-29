ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanab, UT



KSLTV

Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
KANE COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah

MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ

