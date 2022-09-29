CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]

