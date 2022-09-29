Read full article on original website
Related
Driver of pickup towing 2 trailers killed in rollover on I-15
At least one person was killed in a crash on I-15 Sunday afternoon in southern Utah, completely closing down the freeway in one direction.
KSLTV
Severe thunderstorm, flash flood warnings issued for southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Kane County along U.S. Highway 89 Monday morning, while a flash flood warning was in effect for Zion National Park to Rockville. 8:15 a.m. UPDATE: The flash flood warning for Zion National Park and surrounding areas has been...
Woman arrested with over 100 lbs of meth in Cedar City
CEDAR CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A Cedar City Police Officer arrested a woman who was in possession of 116 pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop on I-15 Friday. On September 23, Cedar Dispatch advised the officer that a black Chevy Silverado truck with a paper tag was “swerving all over the road” on I-15 […]
KSLTV
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake in Arizona shakes southern Utah
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. — A 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck 29 miles east of Littlefield, Arizona, and was felt by lots of people in the surrounding areas including St. George, Utah. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude 4.4 earthquake at approximately 3:30 p.m. Monday. It is not known if...
Comments / 0