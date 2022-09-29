ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax Police looking for ATM burglary suspects

By Will Gonzalez
 4 days ago

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Fairfax are looking for a group of men they believe are breaking into businesses across northern Virginia and stealing ATMs.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, just after 4 a.m. on July 19, two men broke into an Exxon gas station on the 5200 block of Old Ox Road in the West Springfield area and used a dolly to load an ATM onto a white Ford van.

On Sept. 22 at around 12:45 a.m., two or three men tried to use crowbars to break into a BP gas station on the 6500 block of Edsall Road in the Franconia area but were unable to get in.

About half an hour later, they went to a Dollar Power on the 7000 block of Commerce Street and tried to remove an ATM but were again unsuccessful. They left in a black Infiniti SUV.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wTOKH_0iFlxzvx00
Police believe the same men are connected to all three incidents, as well as several other ATM burglaries in the area, including one on May 3 at Serenity Nails and Spa on Rolling Road and one on Sept. 19 at a Sunoco gas station on Franconia Road.

Anyone who recognizes the men pictured or has information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Fairfax Police at 703-691-2131 .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Man killed in shooting in Fairfax

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, a man was dropped off at Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital in the Annandale area where he died from his injuries.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
