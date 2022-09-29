ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Animation Guild Expands New York Organizing Push With ‘Tooning Out the News’ Effort

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTNF9_0iFlxy3E00

The Animation Guild is attempting to further expand the union’s footprint in New York with a new effort to organize Paramount+’s Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News , the Guild revealed Thursday.

Tooning Out the News workers will be presenting management with a request for voluntary recognition Thursday and additionally filing a petition for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board. TAG is hoping to include 38 workers, in roles including character designers, graphic artists and riggers, in the union. The Guild maintains that it has supermajority support within this workforce for the union.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Paramount+ for comment.

The effort at the animated news satire series, co-created and executive produced by Stephen Colbert, is only the second organizing attempt by the Burbank-based IATSE Local in New York in recent history. Earlier this year, TAG won voluntary recognition for a union at studio Titmouse New York ( Harriet the Spy ), marking its first union outside of Los Angeles County since the signing of the Local’s charter in 1952. Before that effort, the Guild said at the time, New York animation artists hadn’t had union representation in about 30 years, since a merger between The Motion Picture Screen Cartoonists (IATSE Local 841) and another IATSE Local in 1988.

According to Tooning Out the News digital animator Indra Rodies, who is part of the group’s negotiations committee, the union drive at the Paramount+ show has been in development for over a year and was particularly inspired by TAG’s foray into the East Coast with Titmouse New York. “We’re the only department in LNC [Late Night Cartoons, the CBS subsidiary producing the show] that isn’t unionized currently so we’re hoping to join the writers, the producers and the editors, etc., in making Late Night Cartoons a sustainable workplace for the incredibly talented animators that have joined us over the years,” Rodies says.

Animation Guild organizer Ben Speight says the workers involved in the drive currently do not have health care or retirement benefits, paid time off or overtime protections. He adds that, with the union drive, the workers will also fight for increased pay. “But in reality, it’s about having a seat at the table around those and so many other things,” Speight says. “Many of the issues related to having a voice in the production process and just making sure they are heard.”

The Animation Guild currently has other shows under the ViacomCBS umbrella under a union contract, such as S tar Trek: Lower Deck s, but all are based in the Los Angeles area. Rodies says that New York City is a bit of a “Wild West” for animation talent and argues, “the union is just going to help stabilize the market for animation in New York City and create a massive incentive for talent to consider New York City as a legitimate place for work.”

“Our main goal is to make New York City a sustainable place for animators to thrive and to be able to do the creative work that we’ve been doing in L.A. and elsewhere,” Rodies says.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

The ‘Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile’ Team on Bringing the Classic Children’s Novel to Life

The Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile team celebrated the world premiere of the children’s novel-turned-film in New York City on Sunday. Stars Constance Wu, Shawn Mendes, Ego Nwodim, Scoot McNairy and newcomers Winslow Fegley and Lyric Hurd, as well as the film’s directors and producers, took to the black and white checkered carpet to talk all about their live-action project. More from The Hollywood ReporterConstance Wu, Finn Wittrock, Anna Camp and Adam Rothenberg Team for L.A. Production of '2:22 - A Ghost Story'Constance Wu Says She Faced Sexual Harassment, Intimidation on 'Fresh Off the Boat' Set: "I Kept My Mouth Shut for a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

Events of the Week: ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘A Friend of the Family’ and More

Here’s a look at this week’s biggest premieres, parties and openings in Los Angeles and New York, including red carpets for Hocus Pocus 2, A Friend of the Family, Entergalactic and the Clooney Foundation for Justice’s Albie Awards. Hocus Pocus 2 premiereMore from The Hollywood ReporterWhere to Watch 'Hocus Pocus 2' Online and Shop the Best Sanderson Sisters-Inspired Merch'Hocus Pocus 2' Review: The Sanderson Sisters Are Back in Disney+'s Nostalgia-Heavy SequelMeryl Streep Credits Robert De Niro for Inspiring Acting Career: "He's Been My Beacon for 50 Years" Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy premiered their highly anticipated Disney+ sequel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
15K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy