ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Mike O’Malley Comedy Starring Jon Cryer, Donald Faison & Abigail Spencer Lands NBC Series Order

By Peter White
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XYMmG_0iFlxfWf00

NBC has handed a series order to Mike O’Malley’s family comedy.

Jon Cryer, Donald Faison and Abigail Spencer star in the untitled series, which Deadline understands is being lined up for next broadcast season.

The series follows Jim and Julia, who, after an amicable divorce decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when the owner of his favorite sports teams enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Two and a Half Men alum Cryer, who also exec produces, stars as Jim, a good-natured, sarcastic yet sincere corporate compliance officer who gets along famously with everyone including Julia, with whom he shares a close bond characterized by lots of laughter and warm feelings.

Mad Men alumna Spencer, who recently recurred on Grey’s Anatomy and starred in NBC’s Timeless , plays Julia, the successful owner of her own crisis management firm.

Scrubs star Faison, who starred in NBC’s Emergence , plays Julia’s new fiancé, Trey, owner of the Boston Celtics and a proud MIT grad.

Finn Sweeney ( American Crime Story ) and Sofia Capanna ( Bucktown ) also star as the children.

Mike O’Malley, who created Starz’s Survivor’s Remorse and is showrunner of the network’s wrestling drama Heels , exec produces alongside Cryer, The Conners EP Tom Werner, who owns the Boston Red Sox and Liverpool FC, Boston Celtics majority owner Wyc Grousbeck and his wife, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer.

Lionsgate Television and Universal Television produce.

The project was one of six NBC pilots for off-cycle consideration alongside comedies Lopez v Lopez, which was picked up to series in May, and Hungry , the Ariel Winter-fronted, Demi Lovato-exec produced project that didn’t get picked up.

On the drama side, Found starring Shanola Hampton, was previously picked up to series, Unbroken, starring Scott Bakula and Blank Slate, were passed on. The Irrational is still in consideration.

Finally, Deadline understands that Mike Daniels’ adaptation of Dutch drama series Adam & Eva was just passed on.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Julia Roberts Says George Clooney & His Family Saved Her From ‘Loneliness And Despair’ While Filming ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Julia Roberts and George Clooney are reuniting in the upcoming film Ticket to Paradise which was filmed in Australia. The longtime friends were stuck in a pandemic bubble and Roberts is now opening up about how the Clooney family “saved” her during filming. In a New York Times interview, Roberts and Clooney opened up about working together again after starring in films like Ocean’s Eleven and Money Monster. During the filming of Ticket to Paradise Roberts was housed in a home by herself while Clooney, his wife Amal and their kids stayed in a rental close by. “We started in Hamilton Island, with all these...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jesse Powell Dies: R&B Singer Of Hit ’90s Ballad “You” Was 51

Jesse Powell, the R&B singer whose hit 1996 ballad “You” rose to the upper reaches of the music charts upon its rerelease in 1999, has died at age 51. His death was announced last night by his sister, Grammy winner Tamara Powell, who said her brother passed away peacefully at his home in Hollywood. No cause of death was given, but unconfirmed reports suggest cardiac arrest. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery A native of Gary, Indiana, Powell was the brother of singing duo Trina & Tamara, and at age 23 had his own hit song in “You,” which reached No....
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Cryer
Person
Abigail Spencer
Person
Tom Werner
Person
Mike O'malley
Person
Martin Sensmeier
Person
Scott Bakula
Person
Wyc Grousbeck
Person
Donald Faison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Nbc Series#Grey S Anatomy#The Boston Celtics#Mit#American#Starz#The Boston Red Sox#Boston C
Cinemablend

Months After Joking About Will Smith’s Oscars Ban, Trevor Noah Has Serious Thoughts On Backlash The Actor Received For The Slap

After Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars several months ago, the Internet was ablaze with commentators sharing their thoughts on the matter. A significant number of celebrities weighed in on the subject as well. Many people chastised Smith for his actions, while some others came to his defense. One of the many stars to speak out in the aftermath was comedian and political pundit Trevor Noah, who approached the situation with a bit of humor. But now, months later, the TV personality has some serious thoughts about the backlash that Smith (who’s apologized as of late) has received.
CELEBRITIES
Soap Hub

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?

What’s Diane Jenkins Really Hiding on Y&R?Soap Hub. On The Young and the Restless, Nikki Newman and Phyllis Summers — also Ashley Abbott when she’s around — are convinced that Diane Jenkins is hiding something about her decade playing dead.
The List

How The Young And The Restless Fans Really Feel About The New Version Of Nate Hastings

He's tall, he's handsome, and he's a successful doctor, but as many "The Young and the Restless" fans already know, Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) has been quite unlucky when it comes to finding true love. According to Soaps in Depth, Hastings has had flings with the likes of Abby Newman (Melissa Ordway) and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) in the past, but nothing managed to go beyond several dates. That said, Hastings has always been someone who has watched out for others in Genoa City.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
StyleCaster

Christopher Meloni Has 2 Children—Meet His Family Off the Set of ‘Law & Order’

He may be known as Detective Elliot Stabler to Law & Order fans, but Christopher Meloni‘s kids just know him as dad. Meloni, who shares two children with his wife Sherman Williams, made his debut as Detective Stabler in the Law & Order spinoff, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, in September 1999. Watch ‘Law & Order’ $0+ Buy Now The show followed Stabler and his partner, Detective Olivia Benson, as they worked in the Special Victims Unit in a fictionalized version of the New York City Police Department. Meloni starred on the series for 12 seasons until he left in May 2011. However,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Cheryl E Preston

General Hospital's Michael Blake Kruse is headed to Chicago P.D.

Michael Blake KruseInstagram screenshot Michael Fairman. General Hospital fans are wondering about the fate of Officer Rory Cabrero because his portrayer has a new primetime role. Michael Blake Kruse recently announced on Instagram that he will be working on Chicago P.D. The actor said he is happy to be filming in the Midwest again but gave no other details.
Deadline

Deadline

128K+
Followers
36K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy