Mike O’Malley Comedy Ordered to Series at NBC from Lionsgate TV

By Selome Hailu
Variety
Variety
 4 days ago
NBC has given a series order to an untitled comedy pilot written by Mike O’Malley.

The multi-cam series follows Jim (Jon Cryer) and Julia ( Abigail Spencer ), who, after an amicable divorce, decide to continue to raise their kids at the family home while taking turns on who gets to stay with them. Navigating the waters of divorce and child-sharing gets more complicated for Jim when Trey ( Donald Faison ), the owner of his favorite sports team, enters the picture and wins Julia’s heart.

Also starring are Finn Sweeney and Sofia Capanna as Jim and Julia’s kids, Jimmy Jr. and Grace, respectively.

O’Malley and Cryer both serve as executive producers along with Tom Werner, Wyc Grousbeck, Emilia Fazzalari and George Geyer. (Werner is the owner of the Boston Red Sox, and Grousbeck is the owner of the Boston Celtics.) Lionsgate TV and Universal Television co-produce the series.

O’Malley is best known as an actor, with roles including Jimmy Hughes in “Yes Dear,” Burt Hummel in “Glee” and most recently, Sam Roche in “Snowpiercer.” Other prominent on-screen credits include “My Name is Earl,” “My Own Worst Enemy,” “Justified” and “The Good Place.” As a writer and producer, O’Malley has worked on “Shameless” and “Survivor’s Remorse.” Currently, he serves as showrunner and executive producer of “Heels,” a Starz drama about pro wrestling on which he has also starred in the recurring role of Charlie Gully. He is repped by CAA, Stride Managment, and Lichter Grossman.

